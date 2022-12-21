The 13th letter of intent comes from cornerback Terrente Hinton of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

• Redshirt freshman: He had 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception.

Cornerback Terrente HInton's best football is ahead of him, with three years of eligibility remaining.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College went 11-1 and reached the NJCAA championship game before falling 31-0 to Iowa Western on Dec. 14. Hinton was soon on a plane for an official visit to NC State on Dec. 16-18, and picked the Wolfpack over Indiana.

Hutchinson C.C. coach Drew Dallas likes the upside potential of Hinton, and he actively recruits the southeast.

"He is talented, long, physical kid that hasn't played a ton of college ball," Dallas said. "He redshirt last season [due to a knee injury], and he really started to come on strong toward the end of this year."

NC State watched Hinton's film toward the end of the season and offered Dec. 9.

"He should be a really good corner in the long run for NC State," Dallas said. "We were practicing for the national championship game, so they had a chance to see him run around."

Hinton had 18 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss this season. Nichols State was his lone offer going into his redshirt freshman season.

"He was somewhat of an unknown early in the recruiting process, so it was important for guys [college recruiters] to get on campus and see him live," Dallas said.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Hinton visited Appalachian State early in the season, but his visits were limited due to having his own schedule. Dallas knows a year-round strength and conditioning program will help out Hinton.

"The more reps he gets, the better he can be," Dallas said. "His ability to cover man and his ability to come up and challenge at the line of scrimmage with this length and athleticism will be beneficial."

— Jacey Zembal