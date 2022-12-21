• Junior: He completed 176-of-282 passing for 2,645 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games; rushed 52 times for minus-39 yards and three scores.

• Senior: He went 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Heritage finished 7-4.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 22 overall player in North Carolina and No. 14 dual threat quarterback in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 950 overall player nationally, No. 27 overall player in North Carolina and No. 48 in the country.

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High will be different without a Thomas playing next year.

Heritage has produced Thayer Thomas, Drake Thomas and Lex Thomas, and all ended up at NC State. Lex Thomas only got to play three games this season at quarterback due to a right shoulder injury that required surgery, but he had left his mark.

The signal caller was on track to play as well or better than his junior year, when he threw for 2,645 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Heritage went 10-2 and lost to eventual NCHSAA 4A state champions Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56-24 in the playoffs Nov. 12, 2021.

Heritage coach Wallace Clark learned how much he was going to miss Thomas when he had to juggle quarterbacks at various times this season. He could empathize with what NC State coach Dave Doeren went through this season with injured quarterbacks.

“Just knowing the leadership role that he played for us and some of the things he did offensively as well, he was really on track to make great strides,” Clark said. “It wasn’t just individually, but as a leader after four years at the school.”

One obvious change from his junior year was escaping pressure. He was sacked six times against Cardinal Gibbons and ended up with minus-16 rushing yards. He finished with negative yardage his junior year, but three games as a senior, he had 20 carries for 182 yards and three scores.

“A lot of that is just maturing in a lot of different ways,” Clark said. “His intellect and intelligence on what to look out for in reading defenses as well. His offensive line, what he had in front of them, was more experienced and the relationship he had with them.”

Thomas will be enrolling early, where he’ll get to spend more time with his brothers. Thayer Thomas will try to make the NFL as a wide receiver and return man and Drake Thomas will have to make a decision on whether to turn professional a year early at outside linebacker.

Clark is eager to watch all their futures unfold. He figures Lex Thomas will have an advantage at NC State because he'll know what it takes to succeed and has seen the size and speed of the college game watching his older brothers.

“All three of them did an excellent job for us, and not just on the field, but off the field as well,” Clark said. “It all comes from the values of their family. They are all going to be missed for different reasons.

“Having Lex finish up the way he did the first half of the season, he also stayed involved afterwards. He came to practice and showed his teammates that he supported them.”

— Jacey Zembal