Letter of intent No. 18: Safety Bishop Fitzgerald
The 18th letter of intent comes from safety Bishop Fitzgerald of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.
Here is a full bio on Fitzgerald.
Stats
• Sophomore: He had 50 tackles and six interceptions this season, helping the team go 8-3 this past season.
• Freshman: He had seven tackles in six games played.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars.
• ESPN: Three stars.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Fitzgerald was named NJCAA first-team defensive back.
• Fitzgerlad was named the KJCCC defensive player of the year.
Recruitment
Fitzgerald came out with a top five of NC State, Maryland, Arizona State, Cincinnati and Southern Methodist. He officially visited the Wolfpack and Sun Devils in back-to-back weekends in January. NC State won out with him verbally committing Jan. 25.
Recruiters of Record
NC State safeties coach Joe DeForest and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.
Quotable
“[An open depth chart] was definitely a huge priority for me. I have two years, so I have to go somewhere where I have to do what I have to do and I can play. You have all three of the starting spots graduating, so they need someone to come in and fill a role. That worked out perfectly.” — Bishop Fitzgerald
2023 Projection
Fitzgerald will get every opportunity to start at one of the two safety spots and help replace the departing Cyrus Fagan.
Highlights
