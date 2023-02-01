The 18th letter of intent comes from safety Bishop Fitzgerald of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. Here is a full bio on Fitzgerald.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College signed with NC State.

Stats

• Sophomore: He had 50 tackles and six interceptions this season, helping the team go 8-3 this past season. • Freshman: He had seven tackles in six games played.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247Sports: Three stars. • ESPN: Three stars.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Fitzgerald was named NJCAA first-team defensive back. • Fitzgerlad was named the KJCCC defensive player of the year.

Recruitment

Fitzgerald came out with a top five of NC State, Maryland, Arizona State, Cincinnati and Southern Methodist. He officially visited the Wolfpack and Sun Devils in back-to-back weekends in January. NC State won out with him verbally committing Jan. 25.

Recruiters of Record

NC State safeties coach Joe DeForest and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.

Quotable

“[An open depth chart] was definitely a huge priority for me. I have two years, so I have to go somewhere where I have to do what I have to do and I can play. You have all three of the starting spots graduating, so they need someone to come in and fill a role. That worked out perfectly.” — Bishop Fitzgerald

2023 Projection

Fitzgerald will get every opportunity to start at one of the two safety spots and help replace the departing Cyrus Fagan.

Highlights