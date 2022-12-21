The third letter of intent comes from three-star cornerback Brandon Cisse of Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood.

• Junior: He caught 22 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns; 33 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble; he made 8 of 9 extra points.

• Senior: It doesn't include his playoff game, but Cisse unofficially had 33 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns; four carries for 29 yards; 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards. He also had 20 tackles (15 solo), one interception, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and five passes broken up.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 29 overall player in South Carolina and No. 129 cornerback in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 724 overall player nationally, No. 8 overall player in South Carolina and No. 69 cornerback in the country.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 7 overall player in South Carolina and No. 87 cornerback in the country.

Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood senior Brandon Cisse made his presence felt on all three units this fall.

Cisse proved to be a big-play wide receiver and a threat to go the distance in the return game. Opponents also steered clear of throwing his way when he played cornerback. He helped Lakewood High go 5-6 this season, and a berth in the playoffs. Lakewood coach Larry Cornelius said it was easy to add more responsibilities on Cisse’s plate because of his quality football IQ.

“On the offensive side, he only needed a few reps,” Cornelius said. “When you have an athlete like Brandon, it’s hard to create stuff for him on the offensive side, but our offensive coordinator did a really good job of finding ways to get him the ball.”

Cornelius praised Cisse for his consistency throughout the season.

“He had so many highlights this year,” Cornelius said. “He had so many good games. It would do him an injustice to say ‘This was his best game.’”

Cisse only had one missed tackle the whole season on defense. He unofficially had 20 tackles (15 solo) and an interception this season.

“When you look at his stats, he didn’t have many stats because no one would throw the ball his way,” Cornelius said. “He would get frustrated, but at the same time, Brandon knows that not many quarterbacks or offensive coordinators will try to pick on him.”

Cisse’s ball skills as a wide receiver will serve him well at cornerback at NC State. Cornelius has been saying for years he could have been a Division I wide receiver. He also thinks Cisse could handle punt return or kick return duties if needed.

“I could see them trying him at punt returner or kick return,” Cornelius said. “I think being a punt returner is such an innate thing, like being a running back.

“Brandon is so good at reading the ball and understanding spacing, and whether he needs to fair catch it or not. If he gets a little space, he’s so explosive.”

Cisse was a track and field standout for Lakewood High last spring, but he will enroll early at NC State this month. NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell has been active every step of the way in recruiting Cisse.

Getting stronger will be the next step in his development.

“That will be the next progression," Cisse said. "Whether it is getting stronger, packing on muscle or working on quick twitch, wherever. Once he gets that, wow. Brandon's ceiling is pretty high."

— Jacey Zembal