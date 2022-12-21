The 12th letter of intent comes from three-star outside linebacker Kelvon McBride of Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 50 overall player in Alabama and No. 120 athlete in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 996 overall player nationally, No. 37 overall player in Alabama and No. 79 linebacker in the country.

NC State dug deep in going to Mobile, Ala., to flip outside linebacker Kelvon McBride, who had been committed to Vanderbilt.

McBride did a little bit of everything for Cottage Hill Christian Academy, who was coached by Bobby Parrish. McBride was credited with 76 tackles and one interception this season for the 5-5 squad.

“He is a guy that loves the game and he played both sides of the ball for us,” said Parrish, who is in his second year as head coach and fifth at the school. “We have to do that because we are a small school. As a player, I knew that in his ninth grade year, he was going to be something special.”

McBride switched to NC State on Nov. 25 and is the first college football signee from the high school in the Rivals.com era (since 2002).

“This is definitely special,” Parrish said. “Any time you can get a D-I player like that, and when he was committed to Vandy earlier, we were saying it was the first time having an SEC player. With the way [NC State] was playing defense up there, that might be why he decommitted.”

McBride was originally pegged for strong safety, but the rangy 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is now projected for outside linebacker. NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson handled the recruitment.

“They came down after speaking on him on the phone and watched a game,” Parrish said. “They knew he was committed to Vandy, but didn’t know how committed he was. They said they wanted him after seeing film and everything.

“They were locked in on him. I’m just glad it worked out the way it did.”

Parrish said McBride played wide receiver and he once thought he could be a college player at that position. He figures he runs in the 4.6-4.7 range in the 40-yards dash at about 205 pounds.

Parrish told McBride the honeymoon will be over once he arrives at NC State, and it will be time for work.

“He’ll put on some weight,” McBride said. “Once he leaves playing basketball alone and starts working out and eat right, and getting into the speed, it will work out for him. They got a ball player.”

— Jacey Zembal