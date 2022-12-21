The sixth letter of intent comes from three-star tight end Javonte Vereen of Havelock (N.C.) High.

• Junior: He had 35 catches for 1,041 yards and 12 touchdowns; he had 50 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a score), five tackles for loss and two caused fumbles on defense.

• Senior: He finished with 72 receptions for 1,098 yards and 13 scores, and rushed nine times for 36 yards and five touchdowns, plus completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; he had nine tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended; he returned two kickoff returns for 22 yards, and two punt returns for 29 yards.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 281 in the country, No. 9 overall player in North Carolina and No. 9 tight end in the country.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 352 overall player nationally, No. 14 overall player in North Carolina and No. 19 tight end in the country.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 16 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 24 tight end in the country.

Havelock (N.C.) High senior Javonte Vereen is just big enough to be an H-back, but skilled enough to play wide receiver for his high school team.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Vereen split off wide for the Rams, but also moved around to become more of a playmaker at times. He also became more of a possession receiver, compared to his junior year where he was used more as a vertical threat on defense and played more extensively on defense.

“He was definitely one of the elite players in the state,” Havelock coach Allen Wooten said. “We lined him up at quarterback, H-back, running back, tight end and wide receiver. When you have a player of that caliber, you try and get him in the best position to get the ball.”

The offensive coordinator at Havelock was at Greenville (N.C.) Rose last year with Wolfpack freshman running back Michael Allen. Havelock went 9-3 this past season and Vereen topped 100 receiving yards in five games.

“He is a new-age tight end or H-back who is position-less,” Wooten said. “He’s not a ‘Y’ style tight end and I’m not going to line him up in-line and block 290-pound defensive lineman all day long. He is perfectly capable of doing that a few snaps a game if he needs to do so.

“He’s just one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state.”

Vereen went from 35 receptions a year ago to 72 this season.

“His ball skills were always there, but he concentrated on his route running and ran better routes,” Wooten said. “He really focused on the mismatches. He just got smarter in evaluating the film and who was covering him.”

NC State tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel made sure to watch Havelock play the last two years. Vereen will enroll early this month.

“He made sure Javonte knows he’s one of their key pieces to their class, but he also gave him space to enjoy his senior year,” Wooten said. “He’s a great tight ends coach and a great coach in general.

"He's at the perfect school for him and the coaches he needs around him. I think he'll be a very successful player at NC State."

— Jacey Zembal