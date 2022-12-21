The first letter of intent comes from three-star offensive lineman Darion Rivers of West Charlotte (N.C.) High.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 14 overall player in North Carolina and No. 39 tackle in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 453 overall player nationally, No. 19 overall player in North Carolina and No. 33 tackle in the country.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 17 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 52 tackle in the country.

West Charlotte (N.C.) High senior tackle Darion Rivers reinvented his future by thriving in high school football.

Rivers has gone from basketball to football, and from about 245 pounds to around 275-plus pounds. It culminated in former NC State offensive line coach John Garrison offering him Jan. 30, 2022, when he had little recruiting buzz. Now, colleges wish they had recruited him, but Rivers developed a strong bond to the Wolfpack and will early enroll this month.

West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner expects big things for his top lineman.

“Darion did a great job of understanding it is a process,” Greiner said. “He is very new football. His ‘want to’ is the key and what is driving him to be successful.

“Once he gets developed — and I think NC State develops better than anybody, especially in the trenches — and he understands that.”

Greiner said colleges did try to get his attention this fall, but Rivers wasn’t interested.

“He could be a first-round draft pick down the road, but he has to learn a lot,” Greiner said. “It will be a lot of bumpy roads until then.”

Rivers played right tackle for West Charlotte and dabbled some on the defensive line.

“He almost scored a touchdown on a strip fumble late in the game to win it for us on defense,” Greiner said. “He’s really athletic and he’s huge [physically].”

Greiner first met Rivers two years and he figures he’s gained 55 pounds over that time period.

“He did it over time,” said Greiner on the weight gain. “He kept working out and getting stronger. He was eating. His body is very proportional. The big part is the weight room aspect.”

West Charlotte finished 7-6 this season and Rivers was part of a state title squad in basketball last spring.

Greiner figures that handling the physicalness of the college game will be the next step in his progression.

“He just needs to keep grinding and understand the details of playing the offensive line,” Greiner said.

— Jacey Zembal