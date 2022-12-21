The 14th letter of intent comes from four-star wide receiver Kevin Concepcion of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High.

• Junior: He caught 36 passes for 458 yards and eight touchdowns, and had nine carries for 64 yards and two scores; he had three punt returns for touchdowns.

• Senior: He finished with 40 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns; 18 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns; five kick returns for 322 yards and a touchdown; two punt returns for 49 yards; two tackles.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 26 overall player in North Carolina and No. 122 athlete in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 541 overall player nationally, No. 20 overall player in North Carolina and No. 77 wide receiver in the country.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 12 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 50 wide receiver in the country.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion had to adjust to having a new coach this season and the loss of good friend, running back Daylan Smothers, who transferred.

Concepcion got off to a terrific start against Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Aug. 20 — the day he verbally committed to NC State — and against Highland Springs (Va.) High. He then suffered. a hip-pointer in the third game of the season, which knocked him out of a few games.

First-year coach Brnadon Wiggins figured Concepcion was back to his normal self in the big win over Charlotte Mallard Creek on Oct. 28. The squad won its playoff opener, but then fell to Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs to finish the year 9-3. He had 11 catches for 84 yards against Reynolds, and he also had a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first-round playoff win over Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge.

“He finished strong,” Wiggins said. “He helped put us in position to win games. We had gotten down in a playoff game, and then he took a kick return for a touchdown.”

The calling card for Concepcion is his versatility on offense and he be a real factor in the return game. He can take a simple jet sweep and make it dynamic.

“He had a good senior year and made plays,” Wiggins said. “We put him at Wildcat [quarterback] some and at running back. He’s a tough ball player.”

The focus and leadership was more on Concepcion this season with some key players from the 2021 state runner-up squad departing. Wiggins said Concepcion can simply give him “The Look” and that is when he knows it is time to get him the ball.

“I could call it the ‘K.C. killer look,’” Wiggins said. “I just tell coach to feed the beast.”

Something about competition brings out the best in Concepcion and helps him over-achieve. He'll be early enrolling at NC State.

“I’ve heard that is something he’s had all along, but then you see it [first-hand],” Wiggins said. “He really wanted to see his brothers do well on the field, or his literal brother [Arrion, a sophomore wide receiver].

“When those guys made plays, he was the first one to celebrate with him.”