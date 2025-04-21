Published Apr 21, 2025
NC State OLB Kamal Bonner expected to transfer
NC State returning starting strongside linebacker Kamal Bonner is expected to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder has added 25 pounds since being a Rivals.com three-star prospect at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High, where he flipped from Georgia Tech to NC State in the recruiting process.

Bonner started the last seven games after being the next man up after middle linebacker Caden Fordham suffered a season-ending injury. Devon Betty was shifted inside and Bonner started outside, and finished with 56 tackles and one sack this past season.

Bonner had a career-high nine tackles and a tackle for loss in his first start, a win over Stanford. He also had eight tackles against California and Duke.

Bonner had played safety in high school, but flourished in his switch to linebacker at Colquitt County High. He had 125 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks his senior year. Bonner had offers from NC State, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Wake Forest. He also had offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Kent State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Troy, Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.

NC State brought in transfer linebackers A.J. Richardson (Norfolk State), Kenny Soares (Northwestern) and Sterling Dixon (Alabama), plus outside linebackers Tra Thomas (Temple) and Cian Slone (Utah State). Additionally, three prep linebackers were signed in the class of 2025.

