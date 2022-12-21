NC State coach Dave Doeren ready to work with 2023 class
NC State coach Dave Doeren landed the No. 41 overall recruiting class in the country and sixth best in the ACC on Wednesday.
Between the incoming class of 2023 members and four-year transfers, he figures 16-18 newcomers will be on campus for second semester this spring.
Doeren broke down the majority of the 2023 signees, the affect NIL is having on recruiting and there were a questions sprinked in about the current roster leading up to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.
Click below to watch his opening statement and the question and answer he had with the media on the Zoom call.
Class of 2023 signees
Letter of intent No. 17: Safety Daemon Fagan
Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Rohan Davy
Letter of intent No. 15: Defensive end Jy'Keveous Hibbler
Letter of intent No. 14: Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion
Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Terrente Hinton
Letter of intent No. 12: Linebacker Kelvon McBride
Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Kamal Bonner
Letter of intent No. 10: Offensive lineman Rico Jackson
Letter of intent No. 9: Quarterback Lex Thomas
Letter of intent No. 8: Defensive end Isaiah Shirley
Letter of intent No. 7: Defensive back Zack Myers
Letter of intent No. 6: Tight end Javonte Vereen
Letter of intent No. 5: Offensive lineman Kamen Smith
Letter of intent No. 4: Offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi
Letter of intent No. 3: Cornerback Brandon Cisse
Letter of intent No. 2: Running back Kendrick Raphael
