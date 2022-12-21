NC State coach Dave Doeren landed the No. 41 overall recruiting class in the country and sixth best in the ACC on Wednesday.

Between the incoming class of 2023 members and four-year transfers, he figures 16-18 newcomers will be on campus for second semester this spring.

Doeren broke down the majority of the 2023 signees, the affect NIL is having on recruiting and there were a questions sprinked in about the current roster leading up to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.

Click below to watch his opening statement and the question and answer he had with the media on the Zoom call.