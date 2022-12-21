NC State coach Dave Doeren breaks down class of 2023
Usually NC State coach Dave Doeren talks on National Signing Day about players likely needing to redshirt, but not this year.
Doeren expects to have 16-18 newcomers for the second semester — 13 from the class of 2023 — between the signees and four-year school transfers. Doeren thinks some will get the chance to play early next year.
“I’m excited for this group,” Doeren said. “It’s an incredibly talented group of young men. We are excited to have the honor to help them, coach them, develop them into the best versions of themselves.”
Rivals.com ranks the 17-member crew at No. 41 overall in the country and sixth in the ACC. NC State exited the summer with 10 verbal commitments, and then added seven since Thanksgiving.
Doeren said it starts with himself and trickles down to the recruiting staff, strength and conditioning staff, the academic crew and down the line of the organization to make a recruiting class happen. Even the passion of the fans make an impact on game day, as do the current players who interact with the recruits.
The balanced group features four four-star prospects in defensive back Zack Myers of Arden (N.C.) Christ School, safety Daemon Fagan of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, wide receiver Kevin Concepcion of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers and running back Kendrick Raphael of Naples (Fla.) High.
Two of the early enrollees will be junior college transfers Terrente Hinton, a cornerback from Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C., and defensive end Jy’Keveous “Red” Hibbler of Northwest Mississippi C.C. Doeren thought with the transfer portal getting much of the attention with “older” players, some good junior college transfers could go under the radar.
“Normally, they would have more traffic in our opinion [pre-transfer portal],” Doeren said. “That was a good job by our coaches doing their homework and finding guys that were fits in the need areas we had.”
The trio of Concepcion, Raphael and Havelock (N.C.) High tight end Javonte Vereen should be a boost to future Wolfpack offenses.
“He [Concepcion] has great ball skills, really good route runner and competitive guy,” Doeren said. “He’s been up here a ton and a great guy to recruit. He’s a very natural guy in the slot.”
Raphael picked Iowa over NC State on June 13, 2022, but then opened his recruitment back up this past fall. He’s the lone running back addition to the roster and he played in a Veer option and enjoyed blocking for his Arkansas-bound running back teammate.
“We were excited when he opened things back up,” Doeren said. “He always liked us and we always like him.
“He’s a good runner, who can make people miss and run people over. He has great acceleration, vision and balance.”
Vereen is an ideal fit for NC State’s “H” tight end role, which maybe will change slightly with new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.
“Javonte is a hybrid guy,” Doeren said. “He is a guy that can play the tight end position but also play wide receiver. He’s a mismatch guy.
“He has great ball skills and I love his leadership with the way he is wired. He’s a really competitive guy.”
The third Thomas brother, Lex Thomas of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage, was the first to commit at the quarterback spot July 23, 2021. He had his senior year cut short after three games due to shoulder surgery, but Doeren likes his potential. He’s the younger brother of NCSU senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas and junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas.
Doeren said if the right quarterback in the transfer portal came along, that is a viable option to increase depth.
“We’ve known Lex forever and he’s a gym rat,” Doeren said. “He’s an all-around athlete in every sport he’s in. He’s a leader and people follow him. He is a guy that can really throw the football and has great accuracy.”
Four good-sized offensive linemen will fortify the trenches. NC State signed lineman Obadiah Obasuyi of Alpharetta (Ga.) High, Kamen Smith of Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central, Darion Rivers of West Charlotte (N.C.) High and Wednesday’s addition of Rico Jackson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. Three of the four played basketball and all are at least 6-5.
“Just the wingspan, athleticism and the length, all those things matter at the guard and tackle position, when you are talking about pass protection and staying between the quarterback,” Doeren said. “It is the tallest group of lineman we’ve gotten in one class.”
Boone (N.C.) Watauga defensive end Isaiah Shirley is also at least 6-3 and played hoops in the past. He joined previously mentioned Hibbler on the defensive line.
NC State scrambled to land three solid linebackers, all of whom entered their senior years committed to other schools. Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy outside linebacker Kelvon McBride was slated for Vanderbilt, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High middle linebacker Rohan Davy to Cincinnati and Newman Park (Ga.) Colquitt County outside linebacker Kamal Bonner to Georgia Tech. All three have some past background at safety.
The head coaches at both Cincinnati and Georgia Tech changed this year, which aided the flip to NC State.
“Adding some guys who can run and have length, same thing we did last year [with two signees],” Doeren said. “In this defense, speed is the key. Those two outside linebackers in this class are very fast.
“The middle linebacker we recruited hard, Rohan Davy, but he committed early to Cincinnati when we were supposed to have him down for a visit last spring.”
The secondary will get bolstered by Myers, Fagan and cornerback Brandon Cisse of Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood.
As previously mentioned, both Myers and Fagan were four-star prospect with great potential. Myers is friends with NCSU cornerback Aydan White, who also attended Christ School.
“Those are two guys with great ball skills,” Doeren said. “[Fagan] is very rangy, long and sees the field well. He has good communication skills.
“Zack is another guy that plays both ways. He can catch and had offers to play both offense and defense. He has a great personality.”
Cisse earned his first Power Five Conference offer at NC State’s camp last June, and quickly pounced on it. Like Myers, he was a great threat at wide receiver and on special teams for his prep team.
“He’s a super positive guy and I love his personality,” Doeren said. “He’s very athletic, can cover and has really good ball skills. He is an excellent returner, at punt returner and kickoff returner.”
Class of 2023 signees
Letter of intent No. 17: Safety Daemon Fagan
Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Rohan Davy
Letter of intent No. 15: Defensive end Jy'Keveous Hibbler
Letter of intent No. 14: Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion
Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Terrente Hinton
Letter of intent No. 12: Linebacker Kelvon McBride
Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Kamal Bonner
Letter of intent No. 10: Offensive lineman Rico Jackson
Letter of intent No. 9: Quarterback Lex Thomas
Letter of intent No. 8: Defensive end Isaiah Shirley
Letter of intent No. 7: Defensive back Zack Myers
Letter of intent No. 6: Tight end Javonte Vereen
Letter of intent No. 5: Offensive lineman Kamen Smith
Letter of intent No. 4: Offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi
Letter of intent No. 3: Cornerback Brandon Cisse
Letter of intent No. 2: Running back Kendrick Raphael
