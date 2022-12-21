“I’m excited for this group,” Doeren said. “It’s an incredibly talented group of young men. We are excited to have the honor to help them, coach them, develop them into the best versions of themselves.”

Doeren expects to have 16-18 newcomers for the second semester — 13 from the class of 2023 — between the signees and four-year school transfers. Doeren thinks some will get the chance to play early next year.

Usually NC State coach Dave Doeren talks on National Signing Day about players likely needing to redshirt, but not this year.

Rivals.com ranks the 17-member crew at No. 41 overall in the country and sixth in the ACC. NC State exited the summer with 10 verbal commitments, and then added seven since Thanksgiving.

Doeren said it starts with himself and trickles down to the recruiting staff, strength and conditioning staff, the academic crew and down the line of the organization to make a recruiting class happen. Even the passion of the fans make an impact on game day, as do the current players who interact with the recruits.

The balanced group features four four-star prospects in defensive back Zack Myers of Arden (N.C.) Christ School, safety Daemon Fagan of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, wide receiver Kevin Concepcion of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers and running back Kendrick Raphael of Naples (Fla.) High.

Two of the early enrollees will be junior college transfers Terrente Hinton, a cornerback from Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C., and defensive end Jy’Keveous “Red” Hibbler of Northwest Mississippi C.C. Doeren thought with the transfer portal getting much of the attention with “older” players, some good junior college transfers could go under the radar.

“Normally, they would have more traffic in our opinion [pre-transfer portal],” Doeren said. “That was a good job by our coaches doing their homework and finding guys that were fits in the need areas we had.”

The trio of Concepcion, Raphael and Havelock (N.C.) High tight end Javonte Vereen should be a boost to future Wolfpack offenses.

“He [Concepcion] has great ball skills, really good route runner and competitive guy,” Doeren said. “He’s been up here a ton and a great guy to recruit. He’s a very natural guy in the slot.”

Raphael picked Iowa over NC State on June 13, 2022, but then opened his recruitment back up this past fall. He’s the lone running back addition to the roster and he played in a Veer option and enjoyed blocking for his Arkansas-bound running back teammate.

“We were excited when he opened things back up,” Doeren said. “He always liked us and we always like him.

“He’s a good runner, who can make people miss and run people over. He has great acceleration, vision and balance.”

Vereen is an ideal fit for NC State’s “H” tight end role, which maybe will change slightly with new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

“Javonte is a hybrid guy,” Doeren said. “He is a guy that can play the tight end position but also play wide receiver. He’s a mismatch guy.

“He has great ball skills and I love his leadership with the way he is wired. He’s a really competitive guy.”

The third Thomas brother, Lex Thomas of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage, was the first to commit at the quarterback spot July 23, 2021. He had his senior year cut short after three games due to shoulder surgery, but Doeren likes his potential. He’s the younger brother of NCSU senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas and junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas.

Doeren said if the right quarterback in the transfer portal came along, that is a viable option to increase depth.

“We’ve known Lex forever and he’s a gym rat,” Doeren said. “He’s an all-around athlete in every sport he’s in. He’s a leader and people follow him. He is a guy that can really throw the football and has great accuracy.”

Four good-sized offensive linemen will fortify the trenches. NC State signed lineman Obadiah Obasuyi of Alpharetta (Ga.) High, Kamen Smith of Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central, Darion Rivers of West Charlotte (N.C.) High and Wednesday’s addition of Rico Jackson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. Three of the four played basketball and all are at least 6-5.

“Just the wingspan, athleticism and the length, all those things matter at the guard and tackle position, when you are talking about pass protection and staying between the quarterback,” Doeren said. “It is the tallest group of lineman we’ve gotten in one class.”