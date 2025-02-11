Premium content
Published Feb 11, 2025
Coach series: OLB LaCorian Hodge brings aggressive style
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State was able to land outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge during the second signing period last week.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Hodge was a little under the radar at Arlington (Texas) Seguin High, but coach Joe Gordon said he was well known in his region of state.

Hodge was the defensive MVP of his league, which included several future SEC players.

