Local freshman Grayson Williams already picking up offers

NC State is starting to dip its toes in the class of 2028, but few players got as many offers over the last month as Southeast Raleigh freshman left tackle Grayson Williams.

NC State offered Williams on Jan. 10, but were not alone. Ohio State arrived with a bang by offering him Jan. 7, and it was followed by Maryland, Florida State, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State, Liberty and Syracuse.

Appalachian State offered during his freshman year, and Troy and Bethune-Cookman both offered before he played his first high school game.