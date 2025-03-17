Published Mar 17, 2025
Ex-NC State reserve OL Patrick Matan in transfer portal
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Former NC State offensive lineman Patrick Matan has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Matan had walked on Senior Day for the Wolfpack and graduated in May 2024 with a degree in business administration. He wasn’t on the spring roster this past month. He entered the portal Monday and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 302-pounder from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High was a Rivals.com three-star prospect. He was the backup right tackle this past season for the Wolfpack, but mostly played on special teams. He appeared in three games and 14 snaps this past season.

Matan played 65 snaps in 37 career games at NC State, which was the first school he unofficially visited in March of 2019. He officially visited NC State in June and verbally committed June 8, 2019.

Matan collected additional Power Five offers from Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse.

