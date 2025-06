Junior forward C.J. Rosser can now add being a gold medalist to his growing resume.

Rosser started on the USA under-16 squad that rampaged through the American in Juarez, Mexico from June 2-8. He had a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 108-71 win over Canada in the gold medal game June 8. Rosser averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six games for Team USA.