Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 6-6 Vikings has a bye week.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active and played three snaps during the Commanders 45-15 home loss against the Miami Dolphins, falling to 4-9.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had five tackles, half a sack and one quarterback hurry in a 45-15 win at the Washington Commanders, improving to 9-3. He played 48 defensive snaps. Chubb has 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one pass defended and 13 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 5-7 Raiders had a bye week. Cole has 46 punts for 51.0 average and 46.4 net average, with 22 inside the 20-yard line, 15 fair caught and a long of 70. Cole ranks second in average and is first in net average.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was on the active Rams roster, but then waived and is now on the practice squad. The Rams improved to 6-6 overall with a 36-19 home win over the Cleveland Browns. Durden has three tackles in three games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the Panthers fell to 1-11 with a 21-18 road loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers rushed for 133 yards and two scores, and threw for 178 yards, but was sacked four times. Ekwonu played 72 snaps on offense and two on special teams.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: The 4-8 Bears had a bye week. Gill has 42 punts for an average of 45.7 yards and net of 36.4, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 24th. Gill has 11 inside the 20-yard line and seven fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had three tackles and a pass defended in 53 defensive snaps and seven special teams plays in a 34-31 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals improved to 6-6. Hill has 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackle for loss, three passes defended, one forced fumble and 14 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The 6-6 Bills had a bye week.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Rams improved to 6-6 overall with a 36-19 home win over the Cleveland Browns.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: The 4-8 Bears had a bye week. Jones has 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes defended and 12 quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions improved to 9-3 with a 33-28 win at the New Orleans Saints.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: The 4-8 Giants had a bye week. McCloud has 11 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries, plus one punt return for zero yards this season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 9-3 with a 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions improved to 9-3 with a 33-28 win at the New Orleans Saints. McNeill had three tackles in 47 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps. He has 30 tackles, five sacks for minus-43 yards, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and nine quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 5-7 Raiders had a bye week. Meyers has 52 catches for 591 yards and five scores.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad. Kansas City fell to 8-4 with a 27-19 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison and the Rams improved to 6-6 overall with a 36-19 home win at the Cleveland Browns. Murchison had one tackle in 13 offensive snaps on defense. Murchison has 11 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay improved to 5-7 with a 21-18 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Pitts has two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had a team-high 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in a 34-31 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pratt played 63 defensive snaps and one special teams play for the 6-6 Bengals. Pratt has 82 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams was inactive and the Commanders lost 45-15 against the Miami Dolphins, falling to 4-9. He has 15 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street had three tackles and two tackles for loss in 41 defensive snaps and two special teams plays in a 13-8 win at the New York Jets. The Falcons improved to 6-6. Street has 15 tackles, three tackle for losses, one pass defended and one fumble recovery this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was placed on injured reserve last week, with a knee injury. Thomas has three tackles this season for the 6-6 Seahawks, who lost 41-35 at the Dallas Cowboys.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. The 6-6 Minnesota had a bye week.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney played 67 snaps on offense and two plays on special teams, but the Chiefs fell 27-19 at the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City fell to 8-4, and rushed 148 yards and one touchdown, passed for 210 yards and a score and allowed three sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs fell to 8-4 with a 27-19 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 25 yards and played 33 offensive snaps off the bench. He has 17 catches for 273 yards and one touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The Broncos fell to 6-6 with a 22-17 road loss to the Houston Texans. Wilson went 15-of-26 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He added 10 carries for 44 yards and a one-yard touchdown run. Wilson has gone 233-of-345 passing for 2,385 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 99.0 rating, plus 63 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He is sixth in the NFL in passing rating.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala was placed on injured reserve and his season is over. The Panthers fell to 1-11 after losing 21-18 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.