Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury returned after missing three games with an injury, but the Vikings lost 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Bradbury and the Vikings fell to 1-4, but he played 71 snaps, missing one play due to injury. Minnesota rushed for 70 yards, passed for 284 yards and two scores, and allowed three sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders’ 40-20 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears. Washington fell to 2-3.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 31-16 home win over the New York Giants. Chubb played 56 snaps on defense and two on special teams for the 4-1 Dolphins. Chubb has 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and five quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted four times for an average of 47.3 yards and net of 46.8 in a 17-13 home win over the Green Bay Packers. He landed four inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 55 for the 2-3 Raiders. Cole is seventh in the NFL with 51.0 average, 48.5 net average, 10 inside the 20-yard line and seven that have been fair caught on 18 punts this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu played 71 snaps on offense and four on special teams, but the Panthers lost 42-24 at the Detroit Lions. Carolina rushed for 99 yards and a score and passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns, plus two interceptions. The Panthers allowed three sacks but fell to 0-5.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had three punts for an average of 43.7 and 37.0 net during the Bears 40-20 win at the Washington Commanders. Gill had a long of 47 and landed one inside the 20-yard line for the 1-4 Bears. Gill has 19 punts for an average of 47.1 yards — which ranks 20th in the NFL — with a net of 38.7 and long of 58 yards. He has landed five inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and three fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two quarterback pressures in the Bengals’ 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Hill played 40 snaps on defense and three on special teams for the 2-3 Bengals. Hill has 10 tackles, 2.5 sack, one tackle for loss and eight quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills fell to 3-2 with a 25-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The LA Rams fell to 2-3 with a 23-14 home loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had one tackle, two quarterback hurries and one pass defended in a 40-20 road win over the Washington Commanders to improve to 1-4. Jones played 52 defensive snaps and one special teams play. Jones has 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and three quarterback losses.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated for in late September. Knight had one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards in a 42-24 home win over the Carolina Panthers. They were Knight’s first statistics of the season. Knight had two plays on offense and 11 on special teams for the 4-1 Lions.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the Giants fell 31-16 to the Miami Dolphins. McCloud played one defensive snap and 20 special teams plays. McCloud has one tackle and one fumble recovery on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 5-0 with a 42-10 home thrashing against the Dallas Cowboys.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had three tackles and a forced fumble in the Lions’ 42-24 home win over the Carolina Panthers. McNeill played 51 snaps on defense and four plays on special teams for the 4-1 Lions. He has 10 tackles, two sack for minus-16 yards, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders in a 17-13 home win against the Green Bay Packers. Meyers played 61 snaps on offense. Meyers has 25 catches for 274 yards and three scores.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison came off the bench and had two tackles and one tackle for loss in a 23-14 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Murchison had 18 snaps on defense and six on special teams for the 2-3 Rams. Murchison has four tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts and the 3-1 Buccaneers had a bye week.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had a team-high 10 tackles, plus two tackles for loss, one pass defended and one interception in a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Pratt played 53 snaps on defense and three on special teams for the 2-3 Bengals. Pratt has 30 tackles, one interception, one sack, four tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams came off the bench for two tackles in a 40-20 home loss to the Chicago Bears, falling to 2-3. Smith-Williams played 18 snaps on defense. He has six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurriers

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench for one tackle in a 23-14 road win over the Los Angeles Rams. Street played 16 snaps on defense and one on special teams. The Eagles improved to 5-0 and Street has two tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas and the 3-1 Seahawks had a bye week. Thomas has one special teams tackle this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota fell to 1-4 with a 27-20 homes loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started for the Chiefs, who won at the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 to improve to 4-1. Thuney played 66 snaps on offense. The Chiefs rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown, passed for 281 yards and two scores, and allowed two sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started and had one catch for 12 yards in the Chiefs 27-20 win at the Minnesota Vikings. He played 43 snaps in the victory. He has seven catches for 116 yards for the 4-1 Chiefs.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala started but suffered a game-ending neck injury 14 plays into the game. The Panthers went on to lose 42-24 at the Detroit Lions and fell to 0-5.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and Broncos fell to 1-4 in the grudge match contest vs. the New York Jets. Wilson went 20-of-31 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed seven times for 49 yards and he was sacked four times. Wilson has gone 109-of-163 passing for 1,210 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions with a 106.1 rating, plus 18 carries for 119 yards.