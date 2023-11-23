Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings fell to 6-5 overall with a 21-20 loss at the Denver Broncos. Bradbury had 74 snaps, and the Vikings rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown, passed for 221 yards and a score, and allowed two sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in a 31-19 home loss to the New York Giants, to fall to 4-7.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had five tackles in the Dolphins 20-13 win. Chubb played 52 snaps and the Dolphins improved 7-3. Chubb has 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, one pass defended and 10 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had six punts for an average of 52.5 yards and 47.5 net. He landed two inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 61 for the 5-6 Raiders. Cole has 43 punts for 51.9 average and 47.1 net average, with 21 inside the 20-yard line, 15 fair caught and a long of 70. Cole ranks second in average and is first in net average.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was on the active Rams roster, but then waived and is now on the practice squad. The Rams improved to 4-6 overall with a 17-16 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Durden has three tackles in three games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the Panthers fell to 1-9 with a 33-10 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekwonu played 59 snaps on offense and two on special teams. Carolina rushed for 110 yards, passed for 123 yards and one touchdown, and allowed seven sacks.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had two punts for a 45.5-yard average and 35.5 net in a 31-26 loss at the Detroit Lions. Gill had a long of 47 and had one touchback. Gill has 39 punts for an average of 45.7 yards and net of 36.6, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 25th. Gill has 10 inside the 20-yard line and six fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles and one quarterback pressure, but the Bengals lost 34-20 at the Baltimore Ravens, falling to 5-5. Hill played 42 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Hill has 23 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackle for loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and 13 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 6-5 with a 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Rams improved to 4-6 overall with a 17-16 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had four tackles and one quarterback hurry, but the Bears fell to 3-8 with a 31-26 loss at the Detroit Lions. Jones played 37 snaps on offense and three plays on special teams. Jones has 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three passes defended and 12 quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions improved to 8-2 with a 31-26 home win over the Chicago Bears.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud had one tackle, one interception and one pass defended in a 31-19 win over Washington Commanders. McCloud played 28 snaps on defense and 22 plays on special teams, and the Giants improved to 3-8. McCloud has 10 tackles, one interception, two passes defended, and two fumble recoveries on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 7-3 with a 27-14 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions improved to 8-2 with a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears. McNeill had two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. McNeill played 54 snaps on defense and six on special teams. He has 23 tackles, five sacks for minus-43 yards, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and nine quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had four catches for 49 yards in 50 offensive snaps, but the Raiders lost 20-13 at the Miami Dolphins to fall to 5-6. Meyers has 46 catches for 512 yards and five scores.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad. Kansas City fell to 7-3 with a 21-17 homes loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: The Rams improved to 4-6 overall with a 17-16 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Murchison played 12 defensive snaps off the bench. Murchison has 10 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay fell to 4-6 with a 27-14 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. Pitts had two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had three tackles in a 34-20 loss at the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 5-5. Cincinnati also lost star quarterback Joe Burrow for the season with an injury. Pratt played 56 snaps on defense. Pratt has 64 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams was inactive and the Commanders lost 31-19 to the New York Giants to fall to 4-7. He has 15 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: The 4-6 Falcons had a bye week. Street has 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was placed on injured reserve last week, with a knee injury. Thomas has three tackles this season for the 6-4 Seahawks, who lost 17-16 at the Los Angeles Rams.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota fell to 6-5 with a 21-20 loss at the Denver Broncos.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City fell to 7-3 with a 21-17 homes loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thuney played 79 snaps on offense, and the Chiefs rushed for 168 yards, passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and allowed a sack.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs lost 21-17 to the visiting Eagles, and Valdes-Scantling had a big drop. He didn’t catch any passes in 37 plays. He has 14 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The Broncos improved 5-5 with a 21-20 home win over the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson went 27-of-35 passing for 259 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed twice for one yard. Wilson has gone 205-of-297 passing for 2,065 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 104.3 rating, plus 42 carries for 232 yards. He is third in the NFL in passing rating.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala got the start at left guard, but the Panthers fell to 1-9 with a 33-10 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Zavala played all 59 offensive snaps, plus two on special teams. Carolina rushed for 110 yards, passed for 123 yards and one touchdown, and allowed seven sacks.