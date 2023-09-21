Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 0-2 with a 34-28 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles, with Bradbury missing the game due to a back injury.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders’ 35-33 win win at the Denver Broncos. The Commanders improved to 2-0.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb recorded an impressive seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two quarterback pressures. The Dolphins improved to 2-0 with a 24-17 win at the New England Patriots. Chubb has 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted three times for 149 yards, with two inside the 20-yard line and a long of 53 in a 38-10 loss at the Buffalo Bills. Cole has four punts on the season for an average of 49.5 and net of 49.5, and the Raiders are 1-1.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu got the start at left tackle, but the Panthers fell to 0-2 with a 20-17 home loss against the New Orleans Saints. Carolina rushed for 100 yards, passed for 153 and a score and gave up four sacks.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill averaged 46.4 yards and 45.0 net on five punts, with a long of 55 and one inside the 20-yard line. The Bears fell to 0-2 with a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gill is averaging 49.3 yards — which ranks ninth in the league — and 42.6 net on nine punts this season, with two inside the 20-yard line.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had three tackles, but the Bengals fell to 27-24 Baltimore Ravens. Hill has seven tackles, one sack and two quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 1-1 with a 38-10 win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The LA Rams fell to 1-1 with a 30-23 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had three tackles and one tackle for loss, but the Bears fell to 0-2 with a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those were Jones’ first stats of the season.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. The Lions fell 37-31 at home to the Seattle Seahawks, but Knight wasn’t active. He did get activated for this week for the 1-1 Lions.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud came off the bench in the Giants 31-28 win at the Arizona Cardinals. He has one tackle for the 1-1 Giants.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco edged the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 to improve to 2-0.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions fell to 1-1 with a 37-31 loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks. McNeill started, but didn’t have any statistics. He has two tackles on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers missed the Raiders 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills due to a concussion. Meyers has nine catches for 81 yard and two scores for the 1-1 Raiders.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison got the start and had one tackle, but the 1-1 Rams lost 30-23 to the San Francisco 49ers. It was the first tackle for Murchison.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts came off the bench and downed a punt at the Chicago 7-yard line. The Buccaneers improved to 2-0 with a 27-17 win over the visiting Chicago Bears.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals fell to 0-2 on the young season, after losing 27-24 at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Pratt had nine tackles in the loss. Pratt has 20 tackles. one sack, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams got the start at defensive end and had one tackle for loss, which was a sack, plus a quarterback pressure in a 35-33 win at the Denver Broncos. The Commanders improved to 2-0 and Smith-Williams has four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench for the Eagles in a 34-28 win to improved to 2-0. Street was called for offsides and didn’t have any tackles.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas came off the bench but didn’t have any statistics in a 37-31 road win over the Detroit Lions. Thomas has one special teams tackle for the 1-1 Seahawks.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota fell to 0-2 with a 34-28 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started for the Chiefs, who improved to 1-1 with a 17-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. KC passed for 305 yards and two scores, and rushed for 101 yards, while allowing two sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started in the Chiefs in the 17-9 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught two passes for 13 yards. He has four catches for 61 yards for the 1-1 Chiefs.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: The rookie started at left guard this week for the Panthers, next to his former college teammate Ikem Ekwonu. The Panthers fell to 0-2 with a 20-17 home loss against the New Orleans Saints. Carolina rushed for 100 yards, passed for 153 and a score and gave up four sacks.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson went 18-of-32 passing for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed six times for 56 yards and was sacked seven times, but the Broncos fell to 0-2 with a loss to the Washington Commanders. Wilson has gone 45-of-66 passing for 485 yards, five touchdowns and one interception with a 108.5 rating, plus seven carries for 57 yards.