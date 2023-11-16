Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 6-4 with a 27-19 home win over the New Orleans Saints. Bradbury had 73 snaps in the win, and the Vikings allowed one sack, rushed for 125 yards and two scores and threw for 268 yards and a touchdown.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in a 29-26 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders fell to 4-6.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins had a bye week. Chubb has 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, one pass defended and 10 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had five punts for an average of 50.6 yards and 45.6 net. He landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 63 for the 5-5 Raiders. Cole has 37 punts for 51.8 average and 47.1 net average, with 19 inside the 20-yard line, 13 fair caught and a long of 70. Cole ranks second in average and is first in net average.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: The 3-6 Rams had a bye week. Durden has three tackles in three games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the Panthers fell 16-13 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. He played all 60 snaps on offense and four on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 43 yards, threw for 185 yards and allowed three sacks in falling to 1-8 on the season.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had six punts for a 46.7-yard average and 30.2 net in a 16-13 win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Carolina returned a punt back for a touchdown. Gill landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 62 for the 3-7 Bears. Gill has 37 punts for an average of 45.7 yards and net of 36.7, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 25th. Gill has 10 inside the 20-yard line and six fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had three tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 30-27 home loss to the Houston Texans. Hill played 57 snaps on defense and six plays on special teams for the 5-4 Bengals. Hill has 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackle for loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and 12 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills fell to 5-5 with a 24-22 home loss against the Denver Broncos.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The 3-6 Rams had a bye week.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had three tackles, one sack, three quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss in a 16-13 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Jones had 41 plays on defense and four on special teams for the 3-7 Bears. Jones has 29 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three passes defended and 11 quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions improved to 7-2 with a 41-38 road win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud got the start, but the Giants were blown out 49-17 at the Dallas Cowboys. McCloud had three tackles and played 54 snaps on defense and 13 plays on special teams for the 2-8 Giants. McCloud has nine tackles, one pass defended, and two fumble recoveries on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 6-3 with a 34-3 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions improved to 7-2 with a 41-38 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, with McNeill having five tackles (one solo). He played 50 snaps on defense and seven plays on special teams. He has 21 tackles, four sacks for minus-35 yards, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and seven quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had two catches for 21 yards in a 16-12 home win over the New York Jets. He played 58 snaps on offense and the Raiders improved to 5-5. Meyers has 42 catches for 463 yards and five scores for the 4-5 Raiders.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad. The 7-2 Chiefs had a bye week.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: The 3-6 Rams had a bye week. Murchison has 10 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay improved to 4-5 with a 20-6 home win over the Tennessee Titans. Pitts had two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt was tied for first with nine tackles and he had one tackle for loss in a 30-27 home loss to the Houston Texans. He played 70 snaps on defense and the Bengals fell to 5-4. Pratt has 61 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams had one tackle and one quarterback pressure in a 29-26 road win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders fell to 4-6 and he has 15 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street earned the start and had one tackle and pass defended in a 25-23 loss at the Arizona Cardinals. Street played 36 snaps on defense and four plays on special teams and the Falcons fell to 4-6. Street has 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was placed on injured reserve last week. Thomas has three tackles this season for the 6-3 Seahawks, who defeated the Washington Commanders 29-26.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 6-4 with a 27-19 home win over the New Orleans Saints.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The 7-2 Chiefs had a bye week.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The 7-2 Chiefs had a bye week. He has 14 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala played four snaps on special teams Thursday in the 16-13 loss at the Chicago Bears to fall to 1-8.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The Broncos improved to 4-5 after a 24-22 road win over the Buffalo Bills. Wilson went 24-of-29 passing for 193 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he rushed nine times for 30 yards. He got sacked four times. Wilson has gone 178-of-262 passing for 1,806 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 104.0 rating, plus 40 carries for 231 yards. He is fourth in the NFL in passing rating.