Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings fell to 6-6 overall with a 12-10 home loss to the Chicago Bears. He played 55 snaps on offense. The Vikings rushed for 73 yards, threw for 185 yards and a touchdown, and allowed two sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in a 45-10 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, falling to 4-8.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had two tackles and two quarterback hurries in a 34-13 win at the New York Jets to improve to 8-3. He played 46 defensive snaps. Chubb has 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, one pass defended and 12 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had three punts for an average of 39.0 yards and 35.7 net average, with a long of 51 yards and one inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders fell to 5-7 overall with a 31-17 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cole has 43 punts for 51.0 average and 46.4 net average, with 22 inside the 20-yard line, 15 fair caught and a long of 70. Cole ranks second in average and is first in net average.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was on the active Rams roster, but then waived and is now on the practice squad. The Rams improved to 5-6 overall with a 37-14 win at the Arizona Cardinals. Durden has three tackles in three games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the Panthers fell to 1-10 with a 17-10 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Ekwonu played 74 snaps on offense and two on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown, threw for 194 yards and allowed four sacks.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had three punts for 45.7 yards and a net of 34.0. He had a long of 56 yards, one touchback and one inside the 20-yard line in the Bears 12-10 win at the Minnesota Vikings. Gill has 42 punts for an average of 45.7 yards and net of 36.4, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 24th. Gill has 11 inside the 20-yard line and seven fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles and one quarterback hurry in 49 defensive snaps and five special teams plays. The Bengals fell 16-10 in a home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, to fall to 5-6. Hill has 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackle for loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and 14 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills fell to 6-6 with a 37-34 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Rams improved to 5-6 overall with a 37-14 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had one tackle and one pass defended in the Bears’ 12-10 win at the Minnesota Vikings. He played 39 snaps on defense and two on special teams. Jones has 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes defended and 12 quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions fell to 8-3 with a 29-22 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud came off the bench and had one punt return for zero yards, and he had one tackle and a recovered fumble on special teams. He played two snaps on defense and 21 on special teams and the Giants won 10-7 to improve to 4-8. McCloud has 11 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries, plus one punt return for zero yards this season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 8-3 with a 31-13 win at the Seattle Seahawks.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions fell to 8-3 with a 29-22 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. McNeill started and had four tackles and he played 45 snaps on defense and six on special teams. He has 27 tackles, five sacks for minus-43 yards, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and nine quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown, but the Raiders lost 31-17 to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. Meyers played 53 snaps on offense for the Raiders, who fell to 5-7. Meyers has 52 catches for 591 yards and five scores.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad. Kansas City improved to 8-3 with a 31-17 win at the Las Vegas Raiders.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: The Rams improved to 5-6 overall with a 37-14 win at the Arizona Cardinals, and Murchison played 30 snaps on defense. Murchison has 10 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay fell to 4-7 with a 27-20 road loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Pitts had two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had six tackles in 60 offensive snaps and one special teams play in a 16-10 home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals fell to 5-6. Pratt has 70 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams was inactive and the Commanders lost 45-10 at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving to fall to 4-8. He has 15 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street had two tackles in 37 defensive snaps in a 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints, improving to 5-6. Street has 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was placed on injured reserve last week, with a knee injury. Thomas has three tackles this season for the 6-5 Seahawks, who lost 31-13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota fell to 6-6 with a 12-10 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City improved to 31-17 with a road win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 8-3. Thuney played 60 snaps on offense and one on special teams. The Chiefs rushed 23 times for 69 yards and two scores, and passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and allowing one sack.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs improved to 8-3 with a 31-17 win at the Las Vegas Raiders, and Valdes-Scantling came off the bench. He had one catch for minus-one yard in 32 offensive plays. He has 15 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The Broncos improved to 6-5 with a 29-12 home win over the Cleveland Browns. Wilson went 13-of-22 passing for 134 yards, one touchdown and he rushed 11 times for 34 yards and a score. Wilson has gone 218-of-319 passing for 2,199 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 103.4 rating, plus 53 carries for 266 yards and a touchdown. He is fifth in the NFL in passing rating.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala and the Panthers fell to 1-10 with a 17-10 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Zavala logged 13 snaps on offense. The Panthers rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown, threw for 194 yards and allowed four sacks.