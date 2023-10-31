Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 4-4 overall with a 24-10 win at the Green Bay Packers. However, star quarterback Kirk Cousins injured his Achilles. Bradbury played 72 snaps, and the Vikings allowed two sacks. Minnesota ran 31 times for 62 yards and a score and passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders loss. Washington lost 38-31 to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-5.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries, in a 31-17 home win over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins improved to 6-2 and Chubb played 43 snaps on defense. Chubb has 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and nine quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had five punts for an average of 48.4 and net average of 44.8, with two inside the 20-yard line and long of 52. The Raiders lost to the Lions 26-14 and fell to 3-5. Cole has 27 punts for 49.8 average and 47.0 net average, with 15 inside the 20-yard line, 11 fair caught and a long of 70. Cole ranks seventh in average and is first in net average.•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was signed to the Rams’ practice squad on Sept. 19, and activated Oct. 19. He had one tackle and played 19 snaps on defense and seven on special teams in a 43-20 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams fell to 3-5 and Durden has two tackles in two games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu won its first game of the season with a 15-13 win over the Houston Texans, thanks to a game-winning field goal. Ekwonu played 67 snaps on offense and six on special teams. Carolina rushed 24 times for 44 yards, 235 passing yards and a score and six sacks allowed.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had three punts for an average of 42.0 yards and 40.0 net average. Gill landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 47. Gill has 29 punts for an average of 45.4 yards and net of 38.0, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 27th. Gill has seven inside the 20-yard line and five fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in the Bengals 31-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers. Cincinnati improved to 4-3 and Hill played 48 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Hill has 16 tackles, 2.5 sack, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and nine quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 5-3 with a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams fell to 3-5 with a 43-20 road loss at the Dallas Cowboys.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had four tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended in a 30-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears fell to 2-6 and Jones had 42 plays on defense and five on special teams. Jones has 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, four passes defended and six quarterback losses.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions improved to 6-2 with a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the Giants fell to 2-6 overall, after falling 13-10 to the New York Jets. McCloud had one special teams tackle and played 14 snaps on defense and 33 on special teams. McCloud has five tackles, one pass defended, and two fumble recoveries on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco fell to 5-3 with a 31-17 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had one of his best games as a pro with four tackles, two sacks for minus-19 yards, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and one pass defended in a 26-14 win over the Raiders. The Lions improved to 6-2 and control the NFC North Division. McNeill played 33 snaps on defense and two on special teams. He has 16 tackles, four sacks for minus-35 yards, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and seven quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers caught one pass for 19 yards, with the Raiders losing 26-14 to the Lions to fall to 3-5. He also had a fumble recovery when running back Josh Jacobs fumbled. Meyers played 45 snaps on offense. Meyers has 38 catches for 404 yards and five scores.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, but got injured and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad last week. The Chiefs fell to 6-2 with a 24-9 road loss at the Denver Broncos.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison was active and he had three tackles in a 43-20 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams fell to 3-5 and Murchison played 26 snaps on defense. Murchison has seven tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. He had two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had five tackles, one interception and one pass defended to help the Bengals improve to 4-3 with a 31-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers. Pratt played 54 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Pratt has 41 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, four tackles for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams came off the bench for one tackle and had 21 snaps on defense and eight on special teams. The Commanders fell to 3-5 after losing 38-31 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has 11 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench and had one tackle in 22 defensive snaps and three special teams plays in the Eagles’ 38-31 win at the Washington Commanders. Street was traded Monday to the Atlanta Falcons where he reunites with former NC State defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, who is the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Falcons. Street has four tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas wasn’t active, but the Seahawks defeated the Cleveland Browns at home 24-20 to improve to 5-2. Thomas has one special teams tackle this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 4-4 with a 24-10 win at the Green Bay Packers.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started and played all 61 snaps in a 24-9 loss at the Denver Broncos. Kansas City fell to 6-2 on the season. The Chiefs allowed three sacks, rushed for 62 yards and threw for 241 yards, but no scores.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 27 yards, but the Chiefs lost at the Denver Broncos 24-9 to fall to 6-2. He lost a fumble and played 35 snaps on offense. He has 12 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala and the Panthers improved to 1-6 overall, and he played six snaps on special teams in his healthy return.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson helped lead the Broncos to a 24-9 upset home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos improved to 3-5 overall, and Wilson went 12-of-19 passing for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He sacked six times, but rushed eight times for 30 yards. Wilson has gone 154-of-233 passing for 1,613 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 101.7 rating, plus 31 carries for 201 yards. He is fourth in the NFL in QB rating.