Published Jan 9, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 9
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State nickels/safeties coach Charlton Warren through the years

The Wolfpack Central — NC State replaces Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay with UNC's Charlton Warren

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's emphasis on defense pays off in win over Notre Dame

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State's Dontrez Styles, Michael O'Connell happy with win over ND

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts gets much-needed win

The Wolfpack Central — Transfer hot board, 6.0

The Wolfpack Central —Utah State OT transfer Teague Andersen fills crucial need at NC State

The Wolfpack Central —Coach series: NC State OT signee Ta'Khyian Whitset full of upside

Charlotte Observer — NC State snaps losing skid. Three takeaways from Wolfpack’s comeback win over Notre Dame

Charlotte Observer — Will snow impact UNC-NC State basketball, or any other Triangle sports? What we know

Charlotte Observer — ‘We need Ben on the floor’: How the senior center pushed NC State past Notre Dame

Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State defeats Notre Dame 66-65

Fayetteville Observer — Best of 910Preps: Fayetteville’s HS football all-stars on defense

Fayetteville Observer — What Dontrez Styles said about upcoming NC State-UNC rivalry game

Technician — NC State men’s basketball rediscovers confidence in dramatic victory over Notre Dame

GoPack.com — Pack Closes Strong to Defeat Notre Dame

GoPack.com — Hakim Karamoko Signs With D.C. United

GoPack.com — Warren Joins Defensive Staff

GoPack.com — Pack Plays Cal for First of Two Games in California

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

