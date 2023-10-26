Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 3-4 with a big 22-17 upset home win against the San Francisco 49ers. He played 70 offensive snaps. The Vikings ran 21 times for 74 yards, allowed zero sacks and threw for 378 yards and two scores.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders loss. Washington lost 14-7 to the New York Giants and fell to 3-4.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb came through with seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble, but the Dolphins fell 31-17 at the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 65 snaps on defense, but the Dolphins fell to 5-2. Chubb has 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and seven quarterback pressures this season.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted two times for an average of 41.0 yards with both landing inside the 20-yard line, and a long of 43. Cole punted against fellow NC State graduate Trent Gill of the Chicago Bears, who won the game 30-12. The Raiders fell to 3-4 on the season. Cole is fifth in the NFL with 50.1 average, 47.5 net average, 13 inside the 20-yard line and eight that have been fair caught on 22 punts this season.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the 0-6 Panthers had a bye week.

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill three two punts for a 40.0-yard average with a long of 47 in the Bears' 30-12 win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Gill has 26 punts for an average of 45.8 yards — which ranks 22nd in the NFL — with a net of 37.7 and long of 58 yards. He has landed six inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and three fair caught.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill and the 3-3 Bengals had a bye week.Hill has 14 tackles, 2.5 sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and nine quarterback pressures this season.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills fell to 4-3 with a 29-25 loss at the New England Patriots.

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams fell to 3-4 with a 24-17 home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended in the Bears' 30-12 win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. The Bears imrpoved to 2-5 on the season. Jones played 43 defensive snaps and four special teams plays. Jones has 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, three passes defended and six quarterback losses.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions fell to 5-2 with a 38-6 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the Giants squeaked out a 14-7 over the Washington Commanders to improve to 3-4. McCloud had one tackle, one pass defended on defense, and one tackle and one fumble recovery on special teams. McCloud had 16 snaps on defense and 24 on special teams. McCloud has four tackles, one pass defended, and two fumble recoveries on the season.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco fell to 5-2 with a 22-17 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill started and had two tackles in a 38-6 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. McNeill played 38 snaps on defense and six on special teams. He has 12 tackles, two sacks for minus-16 yards, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five quarterback hurries on the season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had seven catches for 50 yards and a 9-yard touchdown, but the Raiders fell to 3-4 with a 30-12 road loss to the Chicago Bears. Meyers played 61 snaps on offense. Meyers has 37 catches for 385 yards and five scores.

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, but got injured and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad last week. The Chiefs improved to 6-1 with a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison was not active for the Rams, who lost 24-17 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Rams fell to 3-4. Murchison has four tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts was not active and the Buccaneers fell 16-13 at home against the Atlanta Falcons to fall to 3-3.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt and the 3-3 Bengals had a bye week. Pratt has 36 tackles, one interception, one sack, four tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams came off the bench for three tackles, but the Commanders fell 14-7 to the New York Giants to fall to 3-4. Smith-Williams played 17 defensive snaps and 10 special teams plays. He has 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench and played three snaps on defense and three on special teams during the Eagles' 31-17 home win over the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles improved to 6-1 and Street has three tackles this season.

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas played 15 special teams snaps in a 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, helping the Seahawks improve to 4-2. Thomas has one special teams tackle this season.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 3-4 with a 22-17 upset home victory agains the San Francisco 49ers.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started and helped the Chiefs improve to 6-1 with a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Thuney played 68 snaps on offense and was called for one penalty. Kansas City threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, and allowed one sack, and rushed for 68 yards.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling had his best game of the season in a 31-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The speedster caught a 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with three catches for 84 yards and the score. He has 10 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown for the 6-1 Chiefs.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala and the 0-6 Panthers had a bye week.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and the Broncos improved to 2-5 with a 19-17 home win over the Green Bay Packers. Wilson went 20-of-29 passing for 194 yards, one touchdown and he was sacked once. He added one carry for 21 yards. Wilson has gone 142-of-214 passing for 1,499 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 99.0 rating, plus 23 carries for 171 yards. He is seventh in the NFL in QB rating.