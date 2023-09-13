Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL in the opening weekend of the season.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury got the start at center, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 20-17. The Vikings rushed for 41 yards, allowed two sacks and threw for 344 yards and two scores.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders’ 20-16 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb started at outside linebacker an d he had four tackles and tackle for loss in 36-34 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had just one punt for 49 yards in a 17-16 win at the Denver Broncos.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu got the start at left tackle, and had one five-yard penalty, but the Panthers fell 24-10 at the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers rushed 32 times for an average of 4.8 yards per carry, and allowed two sacks. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill averaged 53.0 yards on four punts, with a net average of 39.5 yards. He landed one inside the 20-yard line, but the Bears had a tough one in losing 38-20 at the Chicago Bears.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill got the start at defensive tackle, but the Bengals were whipped 24-3. Hill had four tackles, one sack and two quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The LA Rams cruised to a 30-13 win at the Seattle Seahawks.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones got the start at defensive tackle, but didn’t have any statistics in 38-20 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. The Lions upset the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 last Thursday.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud came off the bench to have one tackle in the Giants 40-0 home loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 on the road.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The defensive tackle got the start and had two tackles in a 21-20 win at the Kansas City Chiefs.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had an impressive Raiders’ debut until he suffered a concussion. Meyers had nine catches for 81 yard and two scores in the 17-16 victory at Denver Broncos.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison came off the bench at defensive tackle and the Rams won 30-13 at the Seattle Seahawks.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts was not active in the Buccaneers 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt started and shared team honors with 11 tackles, plus he had one sack, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. However, the Browns rolled to a 24-3 win.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams got the start at defensive end and helped the Commanders defeat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16. He had three tackles and one quarterback hurry in the win.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench for the Eagles in a 25-20 road win over the New England Patriots.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders at then of training camp, but then picked up by the Seahawks. He had one tackle on special teams in a 30-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Minnesota Vikings 20-17.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The veteran left guard started for the Chiefs, but they lost 21-20 against the Detroit Lions at home. The Chiefs averaged 3.9 yards on 23 carries, passed for 226 yards and two scores and didn’t allow a sack.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Values-Scantling started and he had two catches for 48 yards, but the Chiefs lost 21-20 at home to the Detroit Lions last Thursday.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: The rookie started at right guard for the Panthers, who fell 24-10 at the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers rushed 32 times for an average of 4.8 yards per carry, allowed two sacks and threw for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin),Denver Broncos: Wilson went 27-of-34 passing for 177. Yards and two touchdowns. He rushed once for one yard, in the 17-16 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.