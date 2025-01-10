Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 10

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann could prove to be steal
The Wolfpack Central — NC State S/Nickels coach Charlton Warren impact in recruiting
The Wolfpack Central — NC State nickels/safeties coach Charlton Warren through the years
The Wolfpack Central — NC State replaces Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay with UNC's Charlton Warren
Raleigh News & Observer —From Kinston to UNC, and now to NC State: Dontrez Styles’ evolution comes full circle
Charlotte Observer — Will snow impact UNC-NC State basketball, or any other Triangle sports? What we know
Fayetteville Observer — UNC basketball vs NC State: Prediction, preview for ACC rivalry game
Technician — NC State men’s basketball set to host North Carolina in rivalry showdown
Technician — Does the NC State-UNC basketball rivalry still resonate in the transfer portal era?
GoPack.com — Pack Falls Short at Cal
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Head to Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad
GoPack.com — #5 Wrestling Opens Conference Action with Duke at Home
