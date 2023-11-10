Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 5-4 with a 31-28 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Bradbury played 75 snaps and the Vikings allowed four sacks. Minnesota rushed for 146 yards and a score, and threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns by backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was just picked up.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in a 20-17 loss at the New England Patriots, falling to 3-5.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had three tackles, one sack, one quarterback pressure, one pass defended and one forced fumble, but the Dolphins lost 21-14 to Kansas City in Frankfurt, Germany. The Dolphins fell to 6-3 and Chubb played 49 snaps on defense. Chubb has 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, one pass defended and 10 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole had five punts for an astonishing 63.6 average and a net of 49.0 yards. He had a long of 69 and landed one inside the 20-yard line as the Raiders improved to 4-5 with a 30-6 win over the visiting New York Giants. Cole has 32 punts for 52.0 average and 47.3 net average, with 16 inside the 20-yard line, 11 fair caught and a long of 70. Cole ranks third in average and is first in net average.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was signed to the Rams’ practice squad on Sept. 19, and activated Oct. 19. He had one tackle in five defensive plays and five special teams snaps in a 20-3 loss at the Green Bay Packers. The Rams fell to 3-6 and Durden has three tackles in three games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu played 71 snaps on defense and three plays on special teams in a 27-13 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Ekwonu and the Panthers fell 16-13 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. He played all 60 snaps on offense and four on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 43 yards, threw for 185 yards and allowed three sacks in falling to 1-8 on the season.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had two punts for an average of 47.5 yards with a long of 49 in a 24-17 road loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Gill had six punts for a 46.7-yard average and 30.2 net in a 16-13 win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Carolina returned a punt back for a touchdown. Gill landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 62 for the 3-7 Bears.

Gill has 37 punts for an average of 45.7 yards and net of 36.7, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 25th. Gill has 10 inside the 20-yard line and six fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 24-18 home win over the Buffalo Bills. Hill has 18 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackle for loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and 11 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills fell to 5-4 with a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams fell to 3-6 with a 20-3 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had two tackles and one quarterback pressure in a 24-17 loss at the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. He played 50 snaps on defense and six on special teams.

Jones had three tackles, one sack, three quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss in a 16-13 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Jones had 41 plays on defense and four on special teams for the 3-7 Bears.

Jones has 29 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three passes defended and 11 quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions had a bye week.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud had one tackle in a 30-6 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. McCloud played 34 snaps on defense and 16 on special teams for the 2-7 Giants. McCloud has six tackles, one pass defended, and two fumble recoveries on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. The 5-3 San Francisco had a bye week.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The 6-2 Lions had a bye week. He has 16 tackles, four sacks for minus-35 yards, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and seven quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers caught two passes for 38 yards in 49 snaps during the Raiders 30-6 win over the visiting New York Giants. Meyers has 40 catches for 442 yards and five scores for the 4-5 Raiders.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Kansas City Chiefs: Moore got injured in training camp with the Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad. The Chiefs improved to 7-2 with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison had three tackles in 27 snaps on defense, but the Rams fell to 3-6 with a 20-3 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Murchison has 10 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. The Texans topped the Buccaneers in a shoot-out 39-37. Tampa Bay fell to 3-5. Pitts had two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had a team-high 11 tackles and one forced fumble in a 24-18 home win over the Buffalo Bills. Pratt played 56 snaps on defense and two on special teams for the 5-3 Bengals. Pratt has 52 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, four tackles for loss, two passes defended and two forced fumbles this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams got the start and had three tackles and one quarterback hurry in 44 snaps in a 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders improved to 4-5 and he has 14 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and five quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street got traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Atlanta Falcons. He started for the Falcons, who fell 31-28 at home to the Minnesota Vikings. Street had five tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery, while playing 47 snaps. Street has nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was active and had two tackles while playing three defensive snaps and 18 plays on special teams in a 37-3 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. He did get dinged up late in the fourth quarter. Thomas has three tackles this season for the 5-3 Seahawks.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 5-4 with a 31-28 win at the Atlanta Falcons.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started and played all 60 snaps in a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs allowed two sacks, runed for 93 yards and threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas City improved to 7-2 on the season.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 22 yards in the Chiefs’ 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City improved to 7-2 and he played 33 snaps on offense. He has 14 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala played three snaps in the 27-13 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Zavala played four snaps on special teams Thursday in the 16-13 loss at the Chicago Bears to fall to 1-8.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The 3-5 Broncos had a bye week. Wilson has gone 154-of-233 passing for 1,613 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 101.7 rating, plus 31 carries for 201 yards.