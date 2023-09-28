Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings fell to 0-3 with a 28-24 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bradbury missed his second-straight game due to a back injury.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders’ 37-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Commanders fell to 2-1.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had a tackle and a quarterback hurry in the Dolphins’ historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos, which was Chubb’s previous squad. He had 42 plays on defensive and two on special teams. The Dolphins improved to 3-0 and Chubb has 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and three quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted five times for an average of 52.4 yards and net of 47.4, and a season-best 60. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and had one touchback and the Raiders fell to 1-2 with a 23-18 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cole is fourth in the NFL with 51.1 average, 48.3 net average, three inside the 20-yard line and four that have been fair caught on nine punts this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu got the start at left tackle, but the Panthers fell to 0-3 with a 37-27 loss at the Seattle Seahawks. He had four penalties called and had 79 plays on offense and six snaps on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown, allowed three sacks and passed for 361 yards and two scores.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted five times for 45.8 yards and a net of 35.2, with a long of 58. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and one touchback in a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Bears falling to 0-3. Gill has 14 punts for an average of 48.1 yards — which ranks 15th in the NFL — with a net of 39.9 and long of 58 yards. He has landed three inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and one fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hill has nine tackles, two sack, two tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures. The Bengals improved to 1-2 and Hill played 43 defensive snaps and five plays on special teams.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 2-1 with a 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The LA Rams fell to 1-2 with a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had two tackles and one quarterback loss in the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones played 50 defensive snaps and five special teams plays for the 0-3 Bears. Jones has five tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback loss.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated for this week. Knight had three carries for 13 yards and the Lions improved to 2-1 with a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He played seven snaps on offense and seven on defense in his first game of the season.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud played 26 special teams snaps in the Giants’ 30-12 loss at the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants fell to 1-2 and McCloud has one tackle on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 3-0 with a 30-12 win over the New York Giants.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: The Lions improved to 2-1 with a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. McNeill had three tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. McNeill played 40 snaps on defense and three on special teams. He has five tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers returned from a concussion to catch seven passes for 85 yards in a 23-18 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meyers has 16 catches for 166 yards and two scores for the 1-2 Raiders.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison came off the bench in a 19-16 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a tackle in 18 defensive snaps, plus eight special teams snaps. Murchison has one tackle this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts came off the bench and had his first tackle of the season on special teams during the Buccaneers’ 25-11 loss to the visiting Eagles. The Buccaneers fell to 2-1 and Pitts had 18 plays on defense and 13 snaps on special teams.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals improved to 1-2 with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Pratt had two tackles and he played 44 defensive snaps and two plays on special teams. Pratt has 22 tackles. one sack, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams came off the bench and played 22 defensive snaps, but the Commanders got whipped 37-3 against Buffalo Bills. The Commanders fell to 2-1 and Smith-Williams has four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench for four defensive snaps in the Eagles’ 25-11 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles improved to 3-0.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas came off the bench for 21 special teams snaps in a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. Thomas has one special teams tackle for the 2-1 Seahawks.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota fell to 0-3 with a 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started for the Chiefs, who improved with 2-1 after crushing the Bears 41-10. Thuney played 77 offensive snaps in the win. The Chiefs rushed for 153 yards and two scores, and passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and didn’t allow a sack.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started in the Chiefs in the 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears. He had one catch for 37 yards in 41 offensive snaps. He has five catches for 98 yards for the 2-1 Chiefs.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: The rookie started at left guard for the Panthers, who fell to 0-3 with a 37-27 loss at the Seattle Seahawks. He had one penalty called and had 79 plays on offense and six snaps on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown, allowed three sacks and passed for 361 yards and two scores.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and Broncos fell to 0-3 after getting demolished 70-20 by the Miami Dolphins. Wilson went 23-of-38 passing for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked one time. Wilson has gone 68-of-104 passing for 791 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 99.5 rating, plus seven carries for 57 yards.