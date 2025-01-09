Coach series: NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann could prove to be steal

NC State senior wide receiver signee Teddy Hoffmann just got better and better each year of high school.

Hoffmann is one-half of the impressive Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High duo that has arrived at NC State this spring. The Wolfpack landed Hoffmann’s running back teammate this week, Deandre Desinor, a former West Virginia signee.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hoffmann also had some uncertainty with his recruiting process. Hoffmann had verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024, and then switched to Florida Atlantic on Oct. 14. The Owls fired coach Tom Herman, and NC State offered him Nov. 17.