Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 9, 2025
Coach series: NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann could prove to be steal
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State senior wide receiver signee Teddy Hoffmann just got better and better each year of high school.

Hoffmann is one-half of the impressive Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High duo that has arrived at NC State this spring. The Wolfpack landed Hoffmann’s running back teammate this week, Deandre Desinor, a former West Virginia signee.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hoffmann also had some uncertainty with his recruiting process. Hoffmann had verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024, and then switched to Florida Atlantic on Oct. 14. The Owls fired coach Tom Herman, and NC State offered him Nov. 17.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In