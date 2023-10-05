Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings improved to 1-3 with a 21-13 win at the Carolina Panthers. Bradbury missed his third-straight game due to a back injury.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders’ 34-31 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling to 2-2.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had two tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 48-20 loss at the Buffalo Bills to fall to 3-1. He had 48 plays on defensive and one on special teams. Chubb has 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and four quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole booted five times for an average of 53.8 yards and net of 50.2 in a 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. He landed three inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 70, but the Raiders fell to 1-3. Cole is third in the NFL with 52.1 average, 49.0 net average, six inside the 20-yard line and five that have been fair caught on 14 punts this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu got the start at left tackle, but the Panthers fell to 0-4 with a 21-13 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ekwonu had one penalty and played 72 snaps on offense and three on special teams. The Panthers rushed 83 yards, allowed five sacks and passed for 204 yards in the loss.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill punted twice for a 45.0 average and 32.5 net during a 31-28 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos. The Bears fell to 0-4 and Gill’s longest punt went for 56 yards and he landed one inside the 20-yard line. Gill has 16 punts for an average of 47.7 yards — which ranks 15th in the NFL — with a net of 39.0 and long of 58 yards. He has landed four inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and two fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had one tackle, half a sack for minus-5.5 yards and two quarterback hurries, but the Bengals fell to 1-3 with a 27-3 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Hill played 41 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Hill has 10 tackles, 2.5 sack, one tackle for loss and six quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 3-1 with a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The LA Rams improved to 2-2 with a 29-23 win at the Indianapolis Colts.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and had four tackles in a 31-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos to fall to 0-4. Jones played 38 defensive snaps and four special teams plays. Jones has nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback loss.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated for in late September. Knight wasn’t active, but the Lions pulled out a 34-20 win at the Green Bay Packers to improve to 3-1.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the Giants got whipped 24-3 at home to the Seattle Seahawks. McCloud played 21 special teams snaps and he had a fumble recovery. McCloud has one tackle and one fumble recovery on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 4-0 with a 35-16 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill and Lions improved to 3-1 with a 34-20 win at the Green Bay Packers. McNeill had two tackles, one sack for minus-eight yards, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. McNeill played 34 snaps on defense and two on special teams. He has seven tackles, two sack for minus-16 yards, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had two catches for 33 yards in 70 offensive snaps. The Raiders fell 24-17 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Meyers has 18 catches for 199 yards and two scores.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison came off the bench and had a tackle to help the Rams improve to 2-2 with a 29-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He had a tackle in 12 defensive snaps, plus nine special teams snaps. Murchison has two tackles this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts wasn’t active in the Buccaneers 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs improved to 3-1 with the road win.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had seven tackles, but the Bengals fell to 1-3 with a 27-3 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Pratt played 62 snaps on defense and five on special teams. Pratt has 29 tackles. one sack, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams came off the bench for one quarterback hurry and played 16 defensive snaps in a 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders fell to 2-2 and Smith-Williams has four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurriers

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street came off the bench for one tackle in seven snaps defensive snaps in the Eagles’ 34-31 win over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles improved to 4-0 and Street has one tackle this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas came off the bench for one defensive snap and 17 special teams plays in a 24-3 win at the New York Giants to improve to 3-1. Thomas has one special teams tackle this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 1-3 with a 21-13 win at the Carolina Panthers.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started for the Chiefs, who won at the New York Jets 23-20 to improve to 3-1. Thuney played 70 snaps on offense. The Chiefs rushed for 204 yards and one score, and passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and allowed one sack.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started and had one catch for six yards in the Chiefs in the 23-20 win at the New York Jets. He played 38 snaps in the victory. He has six catches for 104 yards for the 3-1 Chiefs.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala got the start at left guarad, but the Panthers fell to 0-4 with a 21-13 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Zavala played 72 snaps on offense and three on special teams. The Panthers rushed 83 yards, allowed five sacks and passed for 204 yards in the loss.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson and Broncos topped the Chicago Bears 31-28 to improve to 1-3. Wilson went 21-of-28 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He was sacked one time and rushed four times for 13 yards. Wilson has gone 89-of-132 passing for 1,014 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions with a 106.7 rating, plus 11 carries for 70 yards.