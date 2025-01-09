NC State nickels/safeties coach Charlton Warren through the years

New NC State safeties/nickels coach Charlton Warren, who is also co-defensive coordinator, has only known winning during his coaching career.

A staff is normally judged by three key components — bowl berths, won-loss record and if the head coach isn't fired.

Warren has a part of college teams that have played in 15 bowl games since he became a graduate assistant at Air Force, his alma mater, in 2006. Three different years, he was part of 10-plus wins.

Warren was at North Carolina the last three years, which let go of coach Mack Brown. He was at Tennessee when Butch Jones was fired in 2017, and Bo Pelini's last year at Nebraska in 2014.

Warren will inherit a youthful group of safeties and nickels at NC State.

The nickel position could be going through some changes under new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot. Both redshirt junior Isiaah Crowell and redshirt freshman Asaad Brown return at nickel.

The safeties position will be undergoing change. Senior Terrente Hinton, who could be getting an extra year of eligibility for being a former junior college player, is the most experienced.

Former Rivals.com four-star prospects Zack Myers and Daemon Fagan arrived in the class of 2023, but the redshirt sophomores have battled through injuries.

The class of 2024 brought in Ronnie Royal and Brody Barnhardt at safety. Incoming freshman Tristan Teasdell can play a variety of positions.