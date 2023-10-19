Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury and the Vikings improved to 2-4 with a 19-13 win at the Chicago Bears. He played 57 offensive snaps. The Vikings ran for 46 yards, threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and allowed two sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: Brissett was active, but did not play in the Commanders improved to 3-3 with a 24-16 win over Atlanta Falcons.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry to help the Dolphins improve to 5-1 with a 42-21 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Chubb played 49 snaps on defense and one on special teams. Chubb has 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and six quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Cole punted two times for an average of 51.5 yards and net of 44.5 in a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 57. Cole is fifth in the NFL with 51.0 average, 48.1 net average, 11 inside the 20-yard line and eight that have been fair caught on 20 punts this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu played 69 snaps on offense and four on special teams in a 42-21 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers are 0-6 on the season. The Panthers rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and allowed four sacks, and passed for 224 yards and a score.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had four punts for an average of 44.0 and 36.0 net with a long of 50 and one inside the 20-yard line. The Bears fell to 1-5 overall following a 19-13 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Gill has 23 punts for an average of 46.5 yards — which ranks 20th in the NFL — with a net of 38.2 and long of 58 yards. He has landed six inside the 20-yard line, one touchback and three fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had four tackles, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended to help the Bengals improve to 3-3 with a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Hill played 55 snaps and four on special teams. Hill has 14 tackles, 2.5 sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and nine quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 4-2 with a 14-9 home win over the New York Giants.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams improved to 3-3 with a 26-9 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones started and was second on the team with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 19-13 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears fell to 1-5 on the season. Jones played 43 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. Jones has 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and five quarterback losses.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated for in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions improved to 5-1 with a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud and the Giants fell 14-9 at the Buffalo Bills. McCloud got one special teams tackle while playing two defensive snaps and 17 special teams plays. McCloud has two tackles and one fumble recovery on the season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco fell to 5-1 with a 19-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill had a quarterback pressure in a 20-6 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McNeill played 39 snaps on defense and three on special teams for the 5-1 Lions. He has 10 tackles, two sack for minus-16 yards, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five quarterback hurries on the season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders in a 21-17 home win over the New England Patriots. Meyers played 64 snaps on offense and two on special teams. Meyers has 30 catches for 335 yards and four scores.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison was not active for the Rams, who won 26-9 over the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 3-3. Murchison has four tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts was not active and the Buccaneers fell 20-6 at home against the Detroit Lions. The Bucs fell to 3-2 on the season.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had six tackles in helping the Bengals hold off the Seattle Seahawks 17-13 and improve to 3-3. Pratt played 70 snaps on defense and four on special teams. Pratt has 36 tackles, one interception, one sack, four tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams came off the bench for a tackle and two quarterback hurries in a 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders improved to 3-3 and Smith-Williams played 32 defensive snaps and six special teams plays. He has seven tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Philadelphia Eagles: Street started and had one tackle and played in 23 defensive snaps and five special teams plays in a 20-14 road loss to the New York Jets. The Eagles fell to 5-1 and Street has three tackles this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas played 16 special teams snaps in a 17-13 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks fell to 3-2 and Thomas has one special teams tackle this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 2-4 with a 19-13 win at the Chicago Bears.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: The left guard started for the Chiefs and played 71 snaps in a 19-8 home win over the Denver Broncos. KC improved to 5-1 with the win. The Chiefs rushed for 96 yards, passed for 306 yards and a score and allowed two sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: Valdes-Scantling started but didn’t catch a pass in a 19-8 home win over the Denver Broncos. He logged 40 snaps on offense. He has seven catches for 116 yards for the 5-1 Chiefs.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala suffered a neck injury a week ago and was inactive in a 42-21 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers are 0-6 on the season.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: Wilson went 13 of 22 passing for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 19-8 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed four times for 31 yards and he was sacked four times for the 1-5 Broncos. Wilson has gone 122-of-185 passing for 1,305 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 99.0 rating, plus 22 carries for 150 yards. He is seventh in the NFL in QB rating.