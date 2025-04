Florida State sophomore transfer Jerry Deng officially visited NC State on Thursday, and committed the next day.

Deng’s only connection to the Wolfpack going into the visit is that he knew NCSU freshman wing Paul McNeil from his short stay at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep three years ago. He also played against NC State at the Lenovo Center this past season. The pitch from new coach Will Wade won him over, and he’s excited about the future.