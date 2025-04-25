NC State tackle Anthony Belton headed to Packers

Belton went No. 54 overall in the second round to the Packers on Friday, and was the first Wolfpack player to get drafted. The 6-foot-6, 336-pounder from Tallahassee, Fla., was a 2 1/2-year starter for NC State.

NC State left tackle Anthony Belton will start his NFL career playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Belton clocked 5.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 29.5 inches in the vertical jump and 8-11 in the broad jump.

Belton attended Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga., was a late recruiting flip after giving Texas Christian a verbal commitment. He also considered South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Syracuse and Houston. Belton played high school football at Florida State University High.

Belton played at Georgia Military College in 2019, but not in 2020 due to COVID.

Belton redshirted in 2021, and then started eight of 13 games in 2022. He earned third-team All-ACC in 2023 and started all 13 contests, delivering 51 pancakes.

Belton started 11 of 12 games his senior year, not starting one game due to disciplinary reasons after getting ejected against Clemson. Belton elected to not play against East Carolina in the bowl game.

NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague gave Belton the highest grade among the Wolfpack offensive lineman against Duke and Georgia Tech, and was tied for the highest grade against Wake Forest.

Belton allowed 5.5 sacks this past season — plus eight penalties — and he allowed 12 sacks in 2,226 plays over 40 career games. Pro Football Focus had him with a grade of 73.6 overall, 87.3 on pass blocking and 69.4 on run blocking.