NC State lands former Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux

Arceneaux averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season, and shot 44.3 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three-point range. He had 10 points against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in 26 minutes in the first round, and then chipped in eight points in 17 minutes against Tennessee in the Elite Eight. He was scoreless against Florida, Duke, Purdue and Gonzaga.

The 6-6, 205-pounder was able to stay healthy and became a defensive role player off the bench for the 35-5 Cougars, who lost 65-63 to Florida in the national title game.

Arceneaux was a big prep star and ranked No. 27 by Rivals.com in the class of 2022 coming out of Beaumont (Texas) United. He played with JL3, the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League squared sponsored by former Durham, N.C., native John Lucas.

The five-star prospect has been slowed by injuries in college, suffering an Achilles’ tear 11 games into the 2023-24 season.

Arceneaux had a career-high 16 points and nine boards in 27 minutes in a 78-49 win over Toledo on Dec. 18. He also had 15 points and six rebounds in a 86-55 win over BYU on Jan. 4, plus 15 points and five rebound sin a 69-59 win over Colorado.

Arceneaux started six out of 40 games, but his role was consistent for the Cougars. He played at least 20 minutes in 23 games, and topped 30 minutes three times.

Arceneaux scored 10 points in three games his freshman year and averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.

Arceneaux joins NC State's transfer class of McNeese State's Alyn Breed, a redshirt junior combo guard, and junior guard Quadir Copeland, Michigan State junior point guard Tre Holloman, Butler small forward Colt Langdon and Florida State forward Jerry Deng.