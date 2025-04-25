Junior wing Kohl Rosario enjoying his new home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Junior wing Kohl Rosario was one of the top newcomers in the state of North Carolina, and now he’s ready to emerge nationally.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound Rosario might have been under the radar at this time last year, but not any more. That is what happens when you play with South Carolina senior point guard signee Eli Ellis on Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep.

The built-in hype machine of the Ellis family and playing on the Overtime Elite platform has raised Rosario’s stock in the process.