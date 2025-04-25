NC State gets former Florida State forward Jerry Deng

Deng is the fifth transfer for the Wolfpack, joining McNeese State perimeter players Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed , Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman and Langdon.

NC State landed small forward Colt Langdon on Thursday and now former Florida State stretch four Jerry Deng has picked the Wolfpack on Friday.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pounder played his freshman year at Hampton, and averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 39.1 percent on three-pointers. He had a CAA-best 21 points in a 63-61 win over Howard on Feb. 3, 2024. He scored in double digits in 16 games, including a 37-point explosion in a 100-53 win over Mary Baldwin. Deng started 11 of 33 games he played in at Hampton.

Deng transferred to Florida State and was a backup to star forward Jamir Watkins with the Seminoles. He averaged 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13 minutes a contest at FSU.

Deng received increased minutes over the last five games of the season, and responded with 16 points against North Carolina and went 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 96-85 loss Feb. 24. He had 13 points and two boards in a season-high 33 minutes in a 77-64 win over Tulane on Dec. 14. He got the start with Watkins against the Green Waves, which was one of two starts he had this season.

Deng went 1 of 5 for four points in 13 minutes played in a 84-74 overtime loss at NC State on Dec. 7.

Deng grew up most of his life in Sioux Falls, S.D., and then moved to Norcross (Ga.) High in the ninth grade. He played with the Georgia Stars traveling team on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He finished his prep career at Golden State Prep of Napa (Calf.) Christian.

Deng earned offers from Georgetown, Florida International, East Carolina, Mercer and Akron, during a two-year span between July 31, 2020-May 15, 2022. Hampton offered him May 13, 2023, and he committed.