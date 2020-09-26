Gameday Central: NC State at Virginia Tech
NC State (1-0, 1-0 ACC) will play in its first road game of the 2020 football season against No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC) in Lane Stadium Saturday night.
The Hokies were supposed to play Virginia last Saturday but the game was postponed to December from limited roster availabilities due to COVID contact tracing protocols.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State at Virginia Tech
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck( color) and Katie George (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; Sirius/XM Channels 105/382) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 27-18-4 and has won the last four meetings. The last NC State win came in Blacksburg in 2004 in Virginia Tech's first-ever conference game as a member of the ACC.
Line: Virginia Tech is a 7-point favorite according to Bovada after opening as an 11-point favorite on Sunday.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 58 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 10 percent chance of rain Saturday night and the humidity is expected to be 99 percent.
