The seemingly universal response to NC State Wolfpack football’s 45-42 win over Wake Forest last Saturday was something along the lines of: the offense was really (surprisingly) good, and the defense is a problem.

That’s understandable. Forty-two points, after all, is a lot to give up in a game. The postgame grades from PFF were not pretty on that side of the football, confirming what many may have analyzed in live viewing.

The fact that Wake Forest ended the first half with not one, not two but three consecutive 75-yard, touchdown-producing drives is not exactly a ringing endorsement for NC State’s defense, either.

But, there is a glass half-full analysis out there to suggest maybe the defense was not as bad as seemed, and since I am naturally such a person, I’m going to give my best to show why.