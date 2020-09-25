Virginia Tech originally opened up as a 11-point favorite at home against NC State, but the odds have trended towards the Wolfpack since then. As of Thursday morning, the line had shrunk to seven points. Will NC State start the year 2-0 overall and in conference play, or will the Hokies begin its 2020 campaign victorious at the Pack's expense? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses.

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman is expected to start Saturday. (ACC media)

Matt Carter

First, I'd like to begin my prediction by rehashing what I wrote last week in projecting the outcome of the Wolfpack opener against Wake Forest: "My prediction: a fired-up Wolfpack team starts strong and then holds on through some anxious moments. I have NC State winning, 27-17." I was off on the score, but I should gain some points for being spot on about the flow of the game, and given how poorly I did at times last year in making these predictions, I'll take the kudos when I can get them. I also expect a fired-up Virginia Tech team on Saturday. David Teel is as well-tuned into collegiate sports in the state of Virginia as anyone, and he noted to us that the Hokies were "more than a little frosted" about some of the perceptions they have endured due to the COVID-19 issues dealt with in Blacksburg. This was a Virginia Tech team that was supposed to be a real serious contender to win the ACC's Coastal Division. Now it faces many question marks, including what the actual roster will look like. Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente noted Monday during his weekly press conference that he will not have a full roster Saturday. One could suggest he is playing a version of coaching mind games, but his body language hinted at a worn-out, exhausted coach from having to deal with the fallout of positives tests and contact tracing quarantines. I'm going to take Fuente at his word, and I suspect that Virginia Tech will be amped up early but fade late due to roster shortcomings, allowing a NC State squad that has a game under its belt and more time removed from its own COVID-19 cluster to pull out a late win, 34-30. Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42)

Justin H. Williams