 NC State Wolfpack football releases 2020 depth chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 11:53:35 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football depth chart: Game 1

Staff
TheWolfpacker.com

Below is a look at the NC State Wolfpack football depth chart for its 2020 season opener against Wake Forest:

NC State Wolfpack football offensive depth chart


NC State Wolfpack football defensive depth chart


NC State Wolfpack football special teams depth chart


——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}