NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked Thursday was there was any word on if things still happening Saturday, when NC State will play at Virginia Tech, with so many uncertainties surrounding college football and especially around the Hokies, or was it full steam ahead at this point for his team.

“Full steam ahead,” Doeren answered.

The Wolfpack is scheduled to take eight buses, each carrying 10 players and a couple of staff members, for the trip. They will leave Friday around 1 p.m., and the seating arrangements on each bus is designed with social distancing protocols in mind.

“It’s going to be, I guess you say contact tracing-eliminator, the way we’re busing, so that guys won’t have that issue,” Doeren noted. “God-forbid we had someone on there test positive. We test in the morning, probably don’t get our results until we are already up there. You want to make sure you eliminate the impact of that, if that were to happen.”

The scheduled arrival time back in Raleigh on Sunday morning is 5 a.m. It is Doeren’s hope that it is a happy, celebratory bus ride home. That will be a challenge against a talented, albeit potentially depleted, Virginia Tech roster.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente noted earlier this week that he will not have a full squad this Saturday, and frankly he was just hoping to be able to play. That uncertainty is par for the course in 2020, Doeren noted.

“It’s kind of what you’re used to at this point,” Doeren said. “Would it be great to know who’s going to be out there? Yeah, it would, but that’s not where we’re at.

“So, I am not going to dwell on that. We just got to focus on being able to make good adjustments. I think that’s the key. We talked about things that they might do, but we also know there are going to be things they do that we weren’t ready for.”

What thing that NC State probably has not spent much time preparing for is the legendary Lane Stadium environment. Enter Sandman will probably still play in the introductions, but the sparse crowd will not have the same impact as a typical gameday there.

Ironically, when NC State played in Blacksburg in 2015, a vicious thunderstorm delayed the start and robbed Doeren of a chance to experience the pregame festivities.

“I think obviously not having to deal with crowd noise for an offense is something that helps you,” Doeren said. “I do think the crazy gameday environment is part of what college kids look forward to. I feel bad for the kids on both sides that they don’t have that.”