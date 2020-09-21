"Ricky Person obviously had a standout game," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. "All three backs played well but to rush for 100 yards, score twice with the ball and throw a touchdown, it was a great day for him."

Person was named running back of the week after rushing for 99 yards on 14 carries, including two for touchdowns. He also pulled in two receptions for 10 yards and scored a passing touchdown on a goal line trick play.

NC State Wolfpack football players junior running back Ricky Person Jr. and sophomore left guard Ikem Ekwonu earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in the 45-42 win over Wake Forest Saturday.

"That's how he practiced, so I think that's the biggest thing that players learn is when they practice well in a period of time they usually play well," Doeren continued. "Ricky got that feeling of being through an entire fall camp and staying healthy. Going into a game with all the prep that he had, all the reps, all the timing, it paid off for him.

"He played really well. He was physical, he was vocal, he had great energy, he executed within the scheme and so I was very happy for him. Success will continue for him."

Ekwonu, nicknamed "Ickey", was named co-offensive lineman of the week after playing in 57 of the Pack's 73 offensive snaps. He and the entire offensive line played a big role in the Wolfpack offense's high-scoring performance Saturday, which included 270 rushing yards and only one forfeited sack.

"Ekwonu brings a lot of fire to that group," Doeren said. "He's very physical. It starts and doesn't finish the whole game. He's trying to knock people on the ground. That's what he does and he brings a lot of juice to that room.

"It's the first time Ickey's played a full game at guard and to have Joe [Sculthorpe] on the right next to [Justin] Witt and Ickey on the left next to Tyrone [Riley]... those guys will continue to get better, next to each other as they get game reps."