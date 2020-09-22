Here is a recap from this week's Dave Doeren radio show, recorded live on Tuesday on NC State Wolfpack football's Facebook page.

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles, in his first season in Raleigh after many years at Virginia Tech, whom the Pack plays on Saturday, said you can go up I-77 or I-20 on the way to Blacksburg from Raleigh. Wiles noted he enjoyed recruiting North Carolina while he was at Virginia Tech.

He listed redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson, sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas, sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson, junior nose tackle Alim McNeill and redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle as among the guys that they actively recruited at Virginia Tech who are now at NC State.

• Wiles, known for making funny jokes, said that there is time to work and time to have fun. He got into coaching for the relationships and so that the players can enjoy their experiences.

• He joked that fifth-year senior Val Martin thinks he’s funny, when asked who had the best sense of humor on the line. Wiles adds that redshirt freshman C.J. Clark is another who is funny.

• Wiles was pleased with Saturday considering the circumstances leading up to the opener, dating back to the spring. He quickly learned early in the offseason that his Zoom meetings were way too long.

The interruption in fall camp stopped the momentum they were having. That pause was disruptive and forced them to have only one scrimmage in the preseason ahead of playing a fast-tempo Wake Forest offense.

Wiles was happy with how many defensive linemen they were able to roll out and use their depth against Wake Forest. There are things they have to improve, and the challenge is to make those corrections.

• One thing Penn State grad transfer defensive end Daniel Joseph has done is prove he plays extremely hard.

• Wiles hope is stay healthy and keep the depth as is, allowing the rotation to add up the reps and show the improvements.

• He felt that in the second half they were recognizing the pass protection Wake Forest was using, and the secondary was picking up on the quick passes better. The best part was that the team was well-conditioned for four quarters.

• A key to victory is winning the line of scrimmage. Wiles noted they ran the football successfully on offense, and the goal on defense was to hold Wake to 3.0 per rush or lower. The Deacons were at 3.0. He gave Wake Forest’s running backs credit for bouncing a few runs outside, but otherwise Wiles was pretty pleased.

• Junior Alim McNeill is very hard to handle for offensive linemen. Wiles said that McNeill will be a nose tackle in the NFL, and McNeill is a smart player that gives him a real knack for the position. Wiles joked he is not spilling the beans on anything, McNeill’s dominance is on video.

Wake Forest put two linemen on McNeill all night and at times even had three on him in pass protection.

• Wake Forest being in obvious pass at the end of the game, and McNeill’s presence inside, allowed the Pack’s pass rushers to make plays one-on-one.

• Wiles is really proud of his career at Virginia Tech and what they accomplished. He was happy to raise his children in Blacksburg, and he has a lot of pride in his time there. But his career is now in Raleigh. Obviously, he knows a lot of the players there, but it’s about NC State’s defensive line now. He wants to stay at NC State for the next 10-15 years.

He admits he is personally happy that there will not be fans there which will keep it about the football game Saturday. He noted Lane Stadium is not an easy place to play.

• Wiles has been at Carter-Finley Stadium on the other side, and he said it’s a very similar environment to Lane.

• Wiles played for Frank Beamer, but “Beamer Ball” really developed in Blacksburg.