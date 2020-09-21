NC State Wolfpack football updated its depth chart Monday morning and after quarterbacking the season-opening win over Wake Forest, redshirt junior Bailey Hockmanis listed as the starter over redshirt sophomore Devin Leary.

Leary missed 20 days of preseason camp between the pause in football activities due to a COVID-19 related outbreak and also having to quarantine after contact tracing. That led to Hockman getting the start on Saturday against the Demon Deacons.

In the 45-42 win over WFU, Hockman completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown with one interception and added eight rushes for 30 yards and a score.

There were no other changes to the depth chart that was released last week.