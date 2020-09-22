On Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he will allow limited attendance at outdoor event venues that would permit them to host 7-percent of their capacity. That takes into affect on Oct. 2.

"We do believe outdoor events are safer than indoor events," Cooper said during a press conference Tuesday.

Cooper clarified it will have to be seated arenas.

At NC State, that would mean about 4,030 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium, which holds 57,583 at capacity. The Wolfpack's next home game is Oct. 17 against Duke.

For its opener against Wake Forest, NC State received a limited number of tickets that were distributed to families of its players as well as some for relatives of the visiting Demon Deacons' teams.