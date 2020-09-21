TheWolfpacker - Full transcript: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference

Opening Statement

"Excited for the team, I thought it was a great football game first of all, a back and forth game. I thought both teams showed a lot of grit. In that game, there were a lot of ups and downs for both sides and was really proud of how our team handled that. [They] constantly kept responding in tough situations.

"Recapping the game offensively, obviously scoring 45 points, we started fast in both openers, first quarter and third quarter. It was a goal of ours, an area a year ago we were not good and really worked hard on that area so it was great to see them get off to such a good start in both halves. Overall as an offense we were very physical. All the position groups, played a part in our our rushing game.

"Offensive line, seven players played and played well. The tight end group, the running backs, how they blocked and how they ran the receivers downfield. Anytime you average 5.5 yards a rush as an offense says a lot.

"I thought Bailey [Hockman] handled the situation well and completing 70 percent of his passes, getting off to a good start, throwing a lot of catchable balls, took some shots in the pocket, showed some toughness and rushed the football well for us.

"Ricky Person obviously had a standout game. All three backs played well but to rush for 100 yards, score twice with the ball and throw a touchdown, it was a great day for him.

"We only gave up one sack and Bailey did a good job managing a couple pressures. I think, first game for the five starters on the line, that that chemistry will continue to get better. It's the first time [Ikem Ekwonu] Ickey's played a full game at guard and to have Joe [Sculthorpe] on the right next to [Justin] Witt and Ickey on the left next to Tyrone [Riley] and then I thought Tim [McKay] and [Bryson] Speas came in and those seven guys will continue to get better, next to each other as they get game reps.

"Just need to continue to get the ball to our playmakers and happy we only had one penalty offensively, it was a pretty clean game that way. Obviously you'd love to take the one interception back. Things we got to get better at and obviously you'd love to close the game out on offense not giving the ball back to them.

"On defense, I think there's really two different halves for our defense. In the first half, we could not get off the field on third down, had several third down situations we could have won and didn't. Just didn't play the right coverage technique, there was no break downs, it was more of a technique thing that we've got to clean up and did.

"I thought the DBs did a nice job on the outside, our corners held up well on deep balls that were thrown at them and all four of those guys played and were tested.

"Like you expect in the first game, there were some missed tackles. Some of that is playing 90 snaps, there was some fatigue. We do need to rotate more in games like that. I think at safety and nickel we could have rotated and got a few more guys in.

"Linebacking core, we played several guys. I thought Drake Thomas, who was our defensive player of the game, was very consistent, very productive. Payton Wilson made a bunch of plays and has some things he's got to clean up as well but played with tremendous effort. It was great to see Levi Jones have success, came in and rotated on our first down-second down package and then made an impact as a pass rusher on third down.

"Daniel Joseph and Alim [McNeill] both had standout games on our front. It was good to see Jaylon Scott and Calvin Hart get in and make some plays for us at linebacker as well.

"I guess the best thing, defensively, in the second half, we shored up our third down defense. We had two fourth down stops in the fourth quarter to finish the game. We did force three opportunities for takeaways and got one of them. They were aggressive. To get six sacks and have 18 plays in the backfield as a defense is good.

"We've got to clean up the edges, there was times with the slow ride mesh that their offense has that our guys tried to play too many responsibilities. They were in their gap and then they'd jump into someone else's and the ball would eventually get to it or cut back to it. So just some discipline things that we got to do, which we'll clean up.

"Special teams, really happy for Chris Dunn to break the school record like he did for consecutive PATs and made his only field goal attempt. Every point matters, when you win by three every single point matters.

"I thought our field position, I think we were plus-12 overall when you look at field position on special teams and that was great to see. We need to improve our tackling on our punt coverage. We had several guys down there that just didn't get the guy down. So areas that we got to work on and now prepare for Virginia Tech who is a very experienced team.

"They have nine starters back on offense, eight on defense and all three specialists return for them, so a very experienced team. A team that's been in 27 straight bowl games. Obviously, having two of their former coaches here, we know their personnel, just don't know who's going to play with what they've been dealing with. We'll have to feel that out once we get into the game. They're a physical team, they're a blue collar team, a very proud football team and we look forward to competing against them and going up there and playing a game in a great stadium, a great environment.

"New defensive coordinator, so we'll see as the game goes on if there's changes to their scheme. Obviously they ran a system under [former Va. Tech defensive coordinator] Bud [Foster] that was very successful for a long period of time and the new DC did play for him. But we do expect to see some things different, just not sure what they'll be until we get into the game. They've always been who they are, they load the box, they force you to throw the football because they've got numbers.

"They're aggressive, they play with good technique, very sound on offense, balanced offense, tempo offense, lots of formations, lots of motion, Jet schemes and read schemes on your edges with counters and powers. Quarterbacks that can run the football and throw, so it's going to be a different challenge than we had last week and one that we're looking forward to.

"Today is our off day so we'll get a chance to kind of heal up. Didn't get home, playing an eight o'clock game, until pretty late and the guys came in both sides of the ball played a lot of snaps. But kids bounced back pretty good yesterday, had good meetings with them and now just kind of getting our stuff together here as we get ready for our practice tomorrow.

"ACC football is four quarter football. We know we're going to be playing a team, we went through the same thing that we are coming out of and that will affect your conditioning. We had that in our game, so we expect to see a lot of their players rotating but I know they're not going to change who they are. They're a tough group and they're well coached."

You haven’t played Virginia Tech in a while and you don’t know who they’ll have available from their quarantine situation. How does that make it challenging to game prep?

"It's kind of like playing an opening game because they don't have film that we can watch on anything they're doing differently. Even when you don't have staff changes, you're goning to have things that you change in the offseason and you have personnel that makes you different.

"They have a transfer back that we've heard a lot of great things about in [Raheem] Blackshear that is eligible for them. They've got a transfer quarterback from Oregon, so there's going to be players on the field that we don't know how they're going to use them yet.

"So you just have to adjust, you've got to use the rules of your systems on both sides of the ball and there's going to be things we don't prepare and there's so many things that they don't prepare for because we haven't shown everything either. You just have to adjust."

You guys had a six-game ACC losing streak prior to Saturday’s win over Wake. How satisfying was it to come into the building this morning after a victory this weekend?

"I was really happy for the players and the staff. A lot went into this offseason and a lot went into everything you guys know about dealing with the crazy spring, summer and fall we've had so far.

"For all that work to come out in the game we had, how well we played at times, you want them to savor that. It's not enough to walk in there and say you guys played hard. They want to win. For them to have that feeling, obviously I love to have that feeling as well.

"I said this to the team before the game, it was their night. I wanted them to have that satisfaction and that enjoyment in the locker room afterwards. So I was very happy for them."

Is quarterback Bailey Hockman the starter on Saturday? If so, how do you manage to get Devin Leary reps with Hockman as the starter?

"We're going to need both of them. We're one injury or COVID test away from having a different player at every position. So we need our quarterbacks to be elite, whether it's Devin or whether it's Bailey.

"Proud of Bailey and what he did. Devin did practice last week and he'll practice again this week and he'll continue to get better. When that happens, I don't know but right now Bailey did some really good things in the game and will continue to be our starter until we see the Devin's in a position to play.

"It's his team right now and we're going to continue to support them both, get them both ready to help us win."

You discussed on ACC Network this morning that you hand out bottles of syrup as rewards for pancake blocks. Who’s idea was it and how many did you give out?

"We started doing that maybe two years ago. I guess we kept a good secret here for two years but it's something the O-Line takes a lot of pride in. They sign the bottles and put them up on a shelf in the room.

"It's just kind of a way to reward, what we talk about here. We talk about being tough, we talk about winning the line of scrimmage and playing physical. So it's a way to reward that.

"Not a lot, as you know, do linemen get love. So it's a way for us in our Sunday meetings after a win to give those guys that love and the whole team goes nuts about it. We're incorporating tight ends, backs, wideouts, whoever is involved in those blocks, gets that love from the staff and from their teammates. It's just something that we take pride in here is finishing blocks that way.

You brought on former longtime Virginia Tech defensive line coach Charley Wiles on our staff this offseason. How did that happen, what has he been like and have you talked to him about his emotions of playing this game Saturday?

"Charley's reputation is well known. I didn't know Charley very well, I had only met him a couple times. Obviously, we've recruited against Charley my whole time here, he's recruited the Carolinas and done a really good job in the state.

"When a move was made to bring in a new defensive line coach, we wanted someone that not only was a fit here for our players but fit what [defensive coordinator] Coach [Tony] Gibson wanted, fit what I wanted in recruiting, fit the type of person I wanted in the room. Charley was one of several people that we interviewed and it was just the right fit for the job.

"Timing was in our favor. Charley would still be there probably if he hadn't been asked to leave. We just got fortunate. Sometimes timing is everything when you're talking about hiring coaches. Sometimes you can't get a coach even though he may want to go because of his contract and we were just fortunate to find a guy like that.

"He's doing great things with our young men. He's a cultivator of chemistry in that room. Those guys play hard for him and I know he does everything he can to help them.

"Now as far as emotions, he said this game is about the kids. Obviously, for a coach, it's going to be something that you want. For him to go back into that stadium, it's probably going to be emotional for him but I think he'll tell you that the game is all about our guys and that's where his focus will be.

How does his personality fit with the staff and the locker room?

"He's a lot of fun. I mean he's a guy that keeps the room alive. If things get tight, he's got a one-liner or a joke. He knows how to make people laugh and keep things where they need to be. It's been a great addition here for our staff for sure."