On Saturday, NC State Wolfpack football (1-0, 1-0 ACC) will play at No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC).

How does the matchup look on paper?

It’s tricky because there are a lot of question marks about who will be available for Virginia Tech or not. VT head coach Justin Fuente has said that they will not have a full roster for the game due to COVID-19 issues.

There are also unknowns about the impact of some of the Hokies’ newcomers, especially transfers, and how the defense will look after the offseason retirement of legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

Nevertheless, here is how The Wolfpacker breaks down the game, on paper.