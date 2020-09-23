Beyond the NC State-Wake Forest box score
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last Saturday, NC State Wolfpack football got off on the winning note with a 45-42 win over Wake Forest. We go beyond the traditional box score with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news