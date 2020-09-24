The Wolfpacker turned to David Teel, a longtime reporter covering collegiate sports in the state of Virginia and now with the Richmond Times-Dispatch , to get some more perspective on Virginia Tech.

Obviously, in the midst of a pandemic, that can change, and a lot likely hinges on the final two rounds of the weekly COVID-19 testing. Teams were scheduled to have been tested Wednesday and will be again on Friday.

As of Thursday morning, signs pointed towards a football game happening Saturday evening between NC State and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

1. Is there a sense to what the impact of the starts and stops of practices and the postponement of two games have had on the roster and also the program's psyche?

"Much like NC State last week, Virginia Tech is itching for a game. Players are weary of practice and more than a little frosted that some equated COVID-19 issues to character flaws. No matter that the virus is contagious, random and accompanied by strict contact tracing protocol.

"Again, I'm sure the Wolfpack can relate. Coach Justin Fuente's body language Monday spoke volumes when he said the Hokies will not have a full roster Saturday and that he's just hoping they can play the game."

2. In a perfect world, it would seem, on paper, there would be a lot of reasons for optimism about this Virginia Tech roster. What were the general expectations in a non-coronavirus view around Blacksburg?

"Pre-pandemic, which seems like decades ago, Virginia Tech appeared poised to challenge North Carolina and Miami atop the Coastal Division.

"The Hokies returned 18 of 22 starters, 10 on defense, the latter quite the security blanket for rookie defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, promoted in December to succeed retiring icon Bud Foster. Then COVID-19 happened, All-ACC cornerback Caleb Farley opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt left the team for family reasons, and a felony charge mandated an indefinite suspension for projected starting rover Devon Hunter.

"But the defense remains experienced, the offensive line is the best in Fuente's five seasons, and there's depth at the skill positions."

3. How would you describe the quarterback situation?

"Just as the Wolfpack is grateful for the depth Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman provide at quarterback, the Hokies are glad to have three quarterbacks with Power Five starting experience: incumbent Hendon Hooker, Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson.

"Tech went 6-2 in Hooker's starts last season, and he threw 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions; the most dynamic of the three, Burmeister sat out last year per NCAA transfer regulations, and Fuente says he's earned the right to play; Patterson is 6-4, 240 pounds and a bulldozer out of the shotgun or pistol formations."

4. Virginia Tech seems to have quite a few transfers joining the mix on this team. Which ones should NC State fans watch for (assuming they are all available)?

“Astute observation on the transfers, Matt. Eight Division I transfers appeared on Tech's Monday depth chart, six on offense. Center Brock Hoffman (Coastal Carolina), running back Khalil Herbert (Kansas) and defensive end Justus Reed (Youngstown State) are listed as starters, with Herbert and fellow running back Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers) the most intriguing.

"Herbert rushed for 1,735 yards and averaged 5.4 a carry at Kansas, and Tech coaches rave about Blackshear's versatility as a runner and slot receiver."

5. What were the areas of concern on offense and defense for the Hokies going Into the season?

"The most pressing positional question is at rover, with Hunter's suspension leaving two true freshmen atop the depth chart: Keonta Jenkins and Lakeem Rudolph. Damon Hazelton's transfer to Missouri robs the receiving corps of last season's team leader in touchdown receptions (eight), but Tayvion Robinson and incoming transfers Changa Hodge (Villanova) and Evan Fairs (Kansas) appear capable of filling that void.

"The more overarching concern is how compromised Saturday's roster will be. Never has scanning the field during warm-ups been more interesting. Note to self: Do NOT forget binoculars!"